Journal Times editorial: A crackdown on driving while suspended must happen

The woman, Chauntori J. Talbert, reportedly had been pulled over earlier in the day and told not to drive because she had a suspended license. About half an hour later, the deputy who pulled her over noticed the vehicle again, driving northbound on I-94 north of Highway C. Additional deputies had to join the pursuit before she finally pulled over.

In another example, Razelle T. Creed hit a woman on Feb. 24, 2015, when she was crossing Washington Avenue at Owen Avenue. He drove off without stopping and he was only caught because a witness followed him from the scene. Creed didn’t have a license at the time of the crash and, at his sentencing, the assistant district attorney prosecuting the case said he’d received seven citations for driving with a suspended license since his arrest.

Both of those cases show there is no serious consequence for driving with a suspended license. You get a ticket and that is it. It’s clearly not enough to deter people from doing it again and again.

Over the years, the Legislature has gotten tougher and tougher on drunk driving with harsher consequences, depending on the number of offenses.

Maybe a first offense is a ticket. But the third offense for driving without a license, and especially the seventh or eighth offense, clearly needs to have a tougher penalty. Something needs to deter these drivers and a ticket is not doing the trick.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0