If you have driven on Washington Avenue through Uptown recently, it would have been hard to miss the striking painting of a cardinal at the intersection of Washington Avenue and 14th Street.
It’s painted on a shuttered building, which now has new life because of the mural. It’s part of a larger community-driven initiative to add more murals to the area to make Uptown more physically attractive and, in turn, entice businesses, young professionals and entrepreneurs.
And the best part is … the murals are going to be completely community-funded.
Over the years, city officials have talked extensively about spending money to attract people to Uptown. One of the most hare-brained ideas was about 10 years ago, when then-Mayor Gary Becker used $40,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant to buy a red sculpture from a Texas artist.
The statue, “The Last of Ike,” sadly sits near the railroad tracks along Washington Avenue. It is a winding candy-red statue which artist Nic Noblique, who lived in Galveston, Texas, made in 2008 from the usable parts of five or so sculptures that Hurricane Ike had otherwise destroyed.
The artist was going to move here and live in the Uptown area, which Becker was trying to make into an artists’ district, but after Becker was arrested in January 2009, Noblique decided to pursue his art elsewhere.
Then, this past October, the city nearly spent $125,000 on market analysis and feasibility study on the possibility of revitalizing the Majestic Theater, the former Uptown landmark that has been closed since 1959. They proposed that money, without any idea of whether the project was feasible.
Uptown, West Racine, Downtown and Douglas Avenue are all areas we want to see thrive with businesses and residents.
But governments cannot just buy their way to success. They need buy-in from the community and participation. The mural project is a perfect example of that.
Brianna Wright, Real Racine’s social media manager and co-founder of What’s Up Racine, said the mural is part of an ongoing project to beautify and revivify Uptown, turning the district into a “gateway to Downtown and something to be proud of.”
Wright and Kristina Campbell — the owner of The Branch at 1501 event venue and co-chair of Visioning A Greater Racine’s revitalization Work, Action, Vision, Engagement team — are working together to bring other murals to the area, to make Uptown more physically attractive.
Wright and Campbell, leading the effort for VGR and What’s Up Racine, hope to hire another five local artists — not Texas artists — to paint murals over the next year or so.
Those community-driven efforts deserve to be applauded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.