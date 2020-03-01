Journal Times editorial: A bit of good economic news

Now that’s a wow!
We were stunned — and pleased — last week with the news report that Racine County led all metropolitan areas in the country in its one-year rise in average weekly earnings.
The report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said that in December Racine County’s soared by 34 percent — going from $772.21 per week to $1,034.59. Month-by-month from January, 2019, the county’s weekly earnings marched steadily upward month after month after month.
Only a handful of metropolitan areas around the country posted weekly earning rises above 20 percent and here in Wisconsin Racine County’s wage performance compared to a rise of 10.7 percent in Eau Claire and a 6.9 percent drop in Wausau.
That’s amazing. Predictably, the county’s meteoric rise had academics and office-holders scratching their heads a little bit to explain it. And we were probably not alone in wondering if the one-year change was a blip or a bellwether. (Bellwether! Bellwether! Well, we’ll see.)
Among the explanations:
You have free articles remaining.
Norm Cloutier, University of Wisconsin-Parkside economics professor emeritus, suggested the BLS data “undersells” what has been happening to average weekly earning of all employees because they have increased for 12 consecutive months.
But, as Cloutier pointed out, the data only reflects people who have earnings and if someone becomes unemployed and their wages drop to zero, they are not counted. And, yes, unemployment continues to be a sore point here in southeastern Wisconsin — particularly for the City of Racine, which in December once again held the highest jobless rate in the state at 4.5 percent — up from 4.0 percent a year earlier. Racine County posted a jobless rate of 3.8 percent, compared to 3.3 percent in December, 2018. That reflects a job loss of about 100 from year to year, dropping from 79,000 jobs to 78,900.
Cloutier said Racine County’s numbers could also be yanked upward by one extremely wealthy person — as it did in one Illinois community when a resident, a professional athlete, scored a huge contract. Or it could reflect a large payout or bonuses by a large area employer.
Marquette University economics associate professor Nicholas Jolly laid part of the credit for the rise on an increase in the numbers of hours worked — which went from 33.4 hours per week in 2018 to 35.7 hours per week, a 6.9 percent increase. Plus, he said, the average hourly earnings from one year to the next jumped 25.3 percent — going from $23.12 per hour to $28.98.
County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said the numbers probably reflect the enormous infrastructure projects in the county — like the widening of Interstate 94 and workforce training. RAMAC President Matt Montemurro shared that view on the impact of local job-training efforts and Gateway College President/CEO Bryan Albrecht credited a strong economy that meant companies were paying employees more — which is reflected in Gateway’s graduate surveys.
However you slice it, the BLS numbers are good ones and we’re hopeful that some of that average $262 a week increase in earnings finds its way into the Racine County economy with a ripple effect that translates to more earnings down the road.
No, we’re not ready to strike up the band and lead a chorus of “Happy Days are Here, Again,” but we’ll take this good economic news and keep our fingers crossed that it portends a good outlook for the years ahead.
However you slice it, the BLS numbers are good ones and we’re hopeful that some of that average $262 a week increase in earnings finds its way into the Racine County economy with a ripple effect that translates to more earnings down the road.
However you slice it, the BLS numbers are good ones and we’re hopeful that some of that average $262 a week increase in earnings finds its way into the Racine County economy with a ripple effect that translates to more earnings down the road.