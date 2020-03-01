Journal Times editorial: A bit of good economic news

But, as Cloutier pointed out, the data only reflects people who have earnings and if someone becomes unemployed and their wages drop to zero, they are not counted. And, yes, unemployment continues to be a sore point here in southeastern Wisconsin — particularly for the City of Racine, which in December once again held the highest jobless rate in the state at 4.5 percent — up from 4.0 percent a year earlier. Racine County posted a jobless rate of 3.8 percent, compared to 3.3 percent in December, 2018. That reflects a job loss of about 100 from year to year, dropping from 79,000 jobs to 78,900.

Cloutier said Racine County’s numbers could also be yanked upward by one extremely wealthy person — as it did in one Illinois community when a resident, a professional athlete, scored a huge contract. Or it could reflect a large payout or bonuses by a large area employer.

Marquette University economics associate professor Nicholas Jolly laid part of the credit for the rise on an increase in the numbers of hours worked — which went from 33.4 hours per week in 2018 to 35.7 hours per week, a 6.9 percent increase. Plus, he said, the average hourly earnings from one year to the next jumped 25.3 percent — going from $23.12 per hour to $28.98.