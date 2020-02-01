Journal Times editorial: A billion dollar Unified referendum is too much

Journal Times staff had to do the math. After we added up the true cost of every year of the 30-year referendum, we uncovered what the district is actually asking for.

The referendum is asking for $18 million per year from the 2020-2021 school year through 2024-2025 (5 years); $22.5 million per year from the 2025-2026 school year through 2028-2029 (4 years) and $42.5 million per year from the 2029-2030 school year through 2049-2050 (21 years). In total, those annual amounts add up to more than $1 billion.

Here is the math:

$18 million x 5 years = $90 million

$22.5 million x 4 years = $90 million

$42.5 million x 21 years = $892.5 million

That totals: $1.072 billion over 30 years above the levy limit.

The district claims it will enforce measures that would prevent the tax rate from going up while the referendum is in effect. We don’t buy it.

The district couldn’t be upfront about how much money is being asked for in the referendum, so why should voters trust them when they say they don’t plan to spend that much money?