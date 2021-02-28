Journal Times editorial: $5 million donation opens new doors for United Way of Racine County

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The gift here was part of a massive $4.1585 billion donation Scott announced in December to 384 charities to all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

At the time, Scott wrote: “This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling. Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of color and for people living in poverty. Meanwhile, it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires.”

To put the Racine gift in perspective — it’s roughly equal to one full year of funding that the United Way of Racine County supplies for local programs. Now it will be able to do more.

United Way called the unexpected donation “transformative.”

“We are blessed in this period of relentless widespread hardship to have been given the ability to ask not if we will be able to continue offering our community the same support and stability, but in what ways we will do so,” said United Way Racine County Board Chair Steve McLaughlin.