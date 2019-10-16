Parting is such sweet sorrow.
William Shakespeare told us that. What he didn’t say was that some partings are sweeter than others – and much more lucrative.
Like, for instance, the $231,000 payout the Racine City Council and city administrators bestowed on former city Human Resources Director Timothy Thompkins when he resigned last summer.
No reason for the parting of ways was given at the time and the council approved it unanimously on June 18 without discussion — and without even naming Thompkins as the recipient.
The golden parachute for Thompkins’ departure finally came to light this month after the resignation agreement was pried open by The Journal Times with a request under the state Open Records laws.
The agreement shows Thompkins, who was making $114,129 a year at the time of his resignation, was to be given a one-time payment of $215,000, plus and additional $16,433.56 for accrued and unused paid leave.
That’s roughly a two-year severance pay package – an amount far and beyond what we have seen in similar such situations. And the city fathers sweetened the pot a little further by allowing Thompkins, who is 57, to keep his city health insurance until the age of 62 or he gets other employment.
And to top it off, City Administrator Jim Palenick submitted a glowing letter of reference praising Thompkins as a “respected and professional member of the City’s administrative staff.”
“Noted for his attention to detail and strict adherence to employment law and best practices, Tim served as a champion for improving and increasing diversity and workplace entry for minorities and the disadvantaged,” Palenick wrote.
And Racine Mayor Cory Mason chimed in that “Tim was on the front lines of recruiting talent to work for the city every day. He focused on diversity, equity and inclusion while searching for the best and brightest to fill positions.”
Was it those kind words that spurred the council to a spirit of generosity and had them reaching for the city checkbook to write a couple of hundred grand farewell gift last June?
Or did the City of Racine come into some windfall of its own that made this generosity possible? Well, no, that seems highly unlikely. Only three months later Mayor Mason was lamenting the city’s $5 million structural deficit as he and the council began playing whack-a-mole with health care benefits for other city employees and retirees with the goal of saving $2 million in city costs.
No, we would guess, the real reason for the Thompkins payout was more likely rooted in the waiver and non-disparagement clauses inserted in the previously secret deal.
The contract stated: “This Agreement is made in full, final and complete compromise and settlement of any disputed claims. Neither the negotiation, undertaking, or agreement to provide or accept benefits under this Agreement shall in any way be construed as an acknowledgement or admission by the City or Thompkins of any liability or wrongdoing whatsoever under federal, state or local law.”
The secrecy clause in the contract also said Thompkins is not to make “any statements regarding the City or the City’s officers, employees, agents or representatives … which could reasonably be viewed as disparaging or in any way reflect negatively on the reputation of the City …” Any bad-mouthing and Thompkins would lose his health insurance coverage.
That doesn’t square with the glowing references Thompkins was given and suggests there was a hidden beef or perhaps a discrimination or job treatment complaint of some sort behind his departure.
We don’t know. And the mayor, the city administrator and the City Council, with their penchant for sub rosa government have buried this mess where it won’t come to light and papered it over with a costly payout.
Sub rosa is a Latin term meaning “under the rose” which was a symbol for government secrecy dating back to the ancient Greeks and Egyptians. A plain English translation for it in this case would likely be closer to “horse manure.”
That’s what you get when city government cuts secret deals for payouts that don’t reveal what happened or if city officials acted in some way that may have triggered a legal liability threat. Where is the accountability in that? That’s bad government and not the transparency that city taxpayers deserve and expect.
(7) comments
This is some of the better reporting the JT has done. (Racine citizens deserve better journalism too, hopefully this becomes a trend.) Now, when you can make the connection between this story and the ridiculous case against Alderman Sandy Weidner, things will get genuinely interesting. And moving on, some in depth and clear eyed reportage on the ongoing scandal that is Machinery Row would be appreciated. Many millions were wasted there, and it ain't over yet! Before it is, there are potentially millions more that could disappear due to administrative fraud, ineptitude and corruption. You know about this, how about taking another serious look at it and prying the lid off for those who have missed it thus far. And how about this while we're at it? A District Attorney who turns a blind eye to the crimes and misdeeds of "connected" individuals while doggedly prosecuting ordinary folks for relatively meaningless offenses.
Racine. What a lousy stinking example of Racine County Democrat leadership.
There needs to be an investigation by authorities outside of the city that can stop this nonsense for the taxpayers!
Hear, hear, Journal Times! However, as previously noted, the citizens of Racine keep electing criminals, so criminal behavior is what to expect.
Seems like some of our city officials need to spend some time in prison...Racine is screwed with leadership like this! It is just too bad that the sheriff or the DA will not touch it. Send them all away!
" Racine residents deserve better "........Sorry RJT. Racine residents deserve what they are getting. When you keep voting the same clowns in ,election after election, you have to believe they think they are getting what they deserve!!
Please don’t forget Thompkins failed his pre-employment drug test when he was hired and he STILL got the job.
