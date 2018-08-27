Here we go again. First, California talks about limiting straws. Now, it’s what people may drink through those straws.
To be clear, California is not talking about banning straws or banning soda. But they might as well be because what they are trying to do is control people’s behaviors.
The newest proposal is to require restaurants to offer water, sparkling water, flavored water, unflavored milk or a nondairy milk alternative as the “default beverage” for children’s meals.
“Default beverage,” as defined in the bill, refers to a beverage automatically included or offered as part of a children’s meal unless a costumer asks for an alternative. Other options are not outright banned, but parents or caregivers would have to directly ask for the alternative for their children.
The legislation is supposed to promote healthy habits for children.
Drinking milk and water is better for children, and all of us for that matter, and parents should promote it. But if a parent wants to order their child juice or a kiddie cocktail as a special treat, there is nothing wrong with that.
Yes, this bill will allow parents to make those “special requests.” But chances are, a fuss will probably be made on more than one occasion.
Without doubt, employees may tell customers to wait because they have to check with a manager. Or they may say no, because they don’t understand the law.
The bill is another example of a state government trying to take control.
It’s the same with the straw proposal.
Under another proposal headed to California’s Gov. Jerry Brown, restaurants in California would not be able to give out plastic straws unless a customer asked for one. The bill however does not pertain to fast-food restaurants, cafes, delis or any takeout orders.
State Assemblyman Devon Mathis, R-Visalia, summed up his thoughts in an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle and said: “When I take my wife out to eat and we sit down and finally have a chance to get away from the kids, I’m not looking for a lecture on straws and ocean health and an interruption of the ambiance. Let’s look at education for cleaning up the ocean and stuff.”
It would be nice if we could stop with straws and soda when mentioning the nanny state. Unfortunately, people take it upon themselves to be the nanny as well.
An Illinois family’s story went viral after police in Wilmette, Ill., showed up at a woman’s door after she allowed her 8-year-old daughter to walk the family dog alone.
Shortly after the daughter made it back home on Aug. 2, police showed up. The mom, Corey Widen, said she was teaching her child responsibility and independence and told the Chicago Tribune that she could see her daughter out the window for most of the walk.
Whatever happened to allowing people to make their own decisions?
When it comes to dog walking, straws or soda, we should trust people’s judgment.
It's no surprise that these nanny state proposals always seem to pop up in liberal controlled states. Liberals are of the belief that they and only they are able to live their lives in an acceptable manner and they have a duty to force their ways of life onto others.
