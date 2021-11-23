Journal Times editorial -- A tale of two cities: One grieving, another healing

With the announcement last week of the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial, whether they agreed with it or disagreed, most Kenoshans were anxious to get the national spotlight off their city. Even though there are certainly issues withstanding following the verdict, Kenoshans are more than ready to move on to a more set pattern of normalcy.

Just two days later the spotlight did shift, but not in a manner we would ever have imagined or wanted. Our neighbors in Waukesha endured a horrific tragedy late Sunday afternoon when an SUV plowed through the city’s Christmas parade.

Our thoughts and prayers are with those suffering loss or recovering from injuries related to this senseless incident. We also thank the first-responders and bystanders who rushed to aid the wounded and the police who in short order worked to protect the crowd, aid the injured, control frightened and shocked onlookers and then went into overdrive to locate the perpetrator and investigate the incident.

Our gratitude, too, to the School District of Waukesha, which made the quick decision to close schools Monday and to make counselors available for those needing assistance in the wake of the tragedy. Mental health professionals and clergy will also, no doubt, be called on during the coming days, weeks and months to provide therapy and counsel to the dozens of people who witnessed the horror unfold Sunday.

The incident coming at the beginning of the holiday season is especially numbing and heartbreaking. And the fact that it came when the community had gathered together for a family event, one that local kids had looked forward to in anticipation, also is gut-wrenching and strikes at the very fabric of America.

While many families in Waukesha and those with extended ties to the community will no doubt find it harder to be grateful this Thanksgiving, we hope that all our readers will take a moment to pause and truly reflect on what we have in their lives and reflect on that and cherish those we love.

In Kenosha, in the wake of the Rittenhouse verdict, we are grateful there was no violent response to Friday’s announcement of the Rittenhouse verdict. While we know that there are many issues still to weigh, debate and rectify and a need to find common ground, the best way to do that is through dialogue, lobbying our leaders and, if people deem it necessary, to peacefully protest. That’s the way our democracy should work.

But for now, it’s time to heal. In Kenosha, and most especially right now in Waukesha.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0