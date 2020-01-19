Hart: Caledonia Village Board makes people feel small

The Village Board has become frustrated by those opposed to planned developments. Nowhere is that more apparent than by attending one of the meetings intended to allow the voices of opposition to be heard.

While given time to voice your concerns, the board goes out of their way to make sure everyone leaving those meetings feels rather small. Regardless of their previous frustrations, can the board in good conscience vote to change the zoning from residential to commercial on three sides of an existing residence? Would their vote be different if it were their family home for the past 30 plus years?