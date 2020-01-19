Hart: Caledonia Village Board makes people feel small
0 comments

Hart: Caledonia Village Board makes people feel small

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Village Board has become frustrated by those opposed to planned developments. Nowhere is that more apparent than by attending one of the meetings intended to allow the voices of opposition to be heard.

While given time to voice your concerns, the board goes out of their way to make sure everyone leaving those meetings feels rather small. Regardless of their previous frustrations, can the board in good conscience vote to change the zoning from residential to commercial on three sides of an existing residence? Would their vote be different if it were their family home for the past 30 plus years?

Steve Hart, Caledonia

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News