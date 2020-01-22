Hanson: Shouldn't we have a say?

Pointing out the elephant in the room sometimes requires great courage, other times it’s quite easy. We will soon have a census which means gerrymandering will be in the news. The manipulation of legislative districts is both legal and an appalling abuse of power. Is it better to be saddled with Van Wanggaard or with Bob Wirch?

Preaching to the choir is incredibly easy when one knows there will be no chance of serious competition. Why compromise, much less listen to an opposing opinion if you know you will be paid to simply go with the flow. One can clearly see it’s financially beneficial to represent a rigged legislative district; it’s easy work if you can get it. Noncompetitive districts are good for the representative and for their families, but what about us? Shouldn’t we have a say in who represents us rather than they picking us based on the voting trends of a particular area? One can easily imagine our representatives skipping and laughing together all the way to the bank.