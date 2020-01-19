Hanke: Money for developers, but not charities?

I was sorry and dismayed to see that the city wanted to increase the rent for Toys for Tots to such an exorbitant rate. If Racine can afford to loan money to developers, many of whom never finish what they start, why is it that community endeavors such as this organization are treated this way?

You talk about equality, inclusivity, uplifting those in poverty, helping those in need, etc., and then you do this? The same thing was done to the senior center near the Zoo.

I understand raising the rent somewhat, even if they are a nonprofit, but by over $5000? If you want an organization out of your space, why not just say so. Be honest about it. If that’s not the goal, let them be.

It’s hard to be charitable when these roadblocks are in the way.

Barbara Hanke, Racine

