Garchek: Trump has gone way too far

For three years we have watched our president preside/perform by making spontaneous pronouncements, without thought of constitutionality or consequences, about everything from immigration to healthcare, treaty withdrawal to tariffs. When more rational thinkers and those impacted by such pronouncements respond with outrage and protest, he does not back off and rethink his position but instead comes up with another often more egregious scheme to divert attention from the current crisis to the new one.

He has often gone too far, this time way too far. In his attempt to divert attention from the humiliation of his impeachment, he ordered the illegal assassination of an official of a sovereign foreign government. Predictably there were immediate and tragic consequences. 176 innocent and quite unsuspecting people are dead — newlyweds, professors, students, children — because of Mr. Trump's thoughtless action.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Additionally, retaliatory missile strikes by that sovereign nation narrowly missed killing hundreds of American troops leaving them badly shaken and their outposts destroyed. The causative factor, the fault, for each, lay squarely on his shoulders.

Donald Trump should be charged with involuntary manslaughter by the nations who lost citizens on that flight.