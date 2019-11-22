Friday Finshers: Celebrating our regional ‘roots’

Now there’s something to root for. Thumbs up to the coalition of municipal volunteers who are working to expand access points to the Root River in hopes of encouraging more use by canoeists and kayakers. Our local river has been underutilized, but that may change with the creation of a “Caledonia Water Trail” that envisions new or improved access points at Mona Park Road, Linwood Park, north of Johnson Park and near County Line and Nicholson roads.
And, speaking of returning to our roots, we see the Milwaukee Brewers are dusting off the old MB ball-in-glove logo — an updated version — to mark the 50th anniversary of the team’s move from Seattle to Milwaukee. (And, yes, like many Wisconsin baseball fans, we still have one of those famous caps.) Perhaps, the new-old logo will be the tipping point to push the Brewers to the World Series — after all we came within two innings of a play-off win over the eventual Series winner Washington Nationals this year. Here’s hoping for a tip of the cap.
The Racine community was shaken by the vile defacement of the Beth Israel Sinai Congregation building with anti-Semitic graffiti in September, so we were relieved to see the FBI had pursued the vandalism and charged a New Jersey man with coordinating the attacks here and at another synagogue in Hancock, Michigan. That’s still a half a loaf toward justice, though. We’re hopeful that authorities find and charge the actual perpetrator of the Racine vandalism.
It’s perhaps a bit unusual for a school to be ranked as a top workplace, but that’s just what The Prairie School did in the Milwaukee Business Journal’s recent assessment of Wisconsin workplaces. The local school was named Best Place to Work in Southeast Wisconsin for workplaces with 100 to 199 employees at an awards event in October. Then, again, it shouldn’t have been that much of a surprise since Prairie was named Best Private Independent School in the state in another ranking.
“80 percent of success is showing up.” — Woody Allen.
Yeah and that no doubt applies to Racine Unified schools, which for the third straight year received a grade of “meets few expectations” on its state report card. And that comes in part because the district was docked five points in the state ranking because it has an absenteeism rate above 13 percent. Six schools — including all three high schools — had absenteeism above the threshold rate. Park High School led the vacancy rate with an absenteeism rate of 33.7 percent. You can’t learn if you’re not there.