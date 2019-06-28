MVP! MVP! MVP! That chant has got a nice ring to it and Wisconsin sports fans have been using it a lot over the past year. Milwaukee Brewers star outfielder Christian Yelich got things started last fall when he powered his team to within a whisper of the World Series and claimed baseball’s MVP award.
This week, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo added a bookend to Yelich’s award when he claimed the NBA’s MVP award. Adding to that Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer was named the NBA’s coach of the year.
The Bucks had one of their best regular season records ever and came within a couple of games of reaching the NBA finals before bowing out to eventual winner Toronto Raptors. We’ll cheer until we’re hoarse in the months ahead and we’re hoping that ringing chant produces another ring — a championship one.
After a long, wet, chilly spring, southeastern Wisconsin is finally seeing the thermometer climb into the 80s and that’s just in time for summer fun.
Just up the road – past all the orange barrels — Milwaukee is kicking off Summerfest with more than 800 acts taking the stages in the world’s largest music festival. It’s a Wisconsin tradition that has been going strong for more than half a century.
Before those music notes fade away it will be July already and that means communities across the county will be celebrating Independence Day with fireworks, parades, fests and other summer fun.
The expression “timing is everything” got a good workout this week at South Pier on Racine’s lakefront. Only a week or so ago, we reported how the Racine chapter of Salmon Unlimited had donated five life-ring stations along the pier walkways and at the end of South Pier. This week emergency responders were called to the pier after reports of a female struggling to stay afloat in the water. One of the donated life-rings was tossed to her and she was able to get to shore and then transported to the hospital.
Now that’s a timely — and welcome — donation.
Now there’s a witches brew. We read this week where the Mount Pleasant Village Board signed off on a Class B liquor license for the Abandoned Haunted House Complex along the I-94 frontage road.
Hmm, dim lighting, spooky actors, a younger audience and now a few beers mixed in. Small wonder that South Shore Fire Chief Robert Stedman told the trustees had some “concerns” about the mixture. This could get scary.
