Friday Finishers: Wisconsin gets ready for the spotlight

Say cheese! Wisconsin began rolling out the red carpet for the Democratic National Convention this week hosting news media from around the country at the brand-spanking new Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee which will be center stage for the gathering July 13-16.

Democrat Gov. Tony Evers told a panel at the gathering, “I truly believe Wisconsin will be the state that elects the next president of the United States. It was key last time, it’s key this time.” And Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said the Badger State is “the center of the political universe right now.”

We like the attention, of course, and we’re buoyed by the estimated 50,000 visitors that are projected to visit here this summer and the projected $200 million the convention is expected to pump into the city and state economy. Cash registers will ring at restaurants, catering businesses, bars and hotels. But, we’re Wisconsinites after all and we’ll take those estimates with a grain of salt, given our prudent and frugal heritage. We’re aware of the fact that those economic impacts are often inflated and past conventions have often left lingering debts — and we’re not unaware of the reports that almost half of the Dem delegates will be hoteling it across the state line in Illinois.