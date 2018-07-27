You may have seen the video over the weekend on social media: In a game Sunday at Wrigley Field, Chicago Cubs first base coach Will Venable tosses a baseball to a young fan sitting near the field. The ball gets past the boy and goes under his row of seats, where a man grabs it, then presents it to the woman sitting next to him. Looks terrible, right? An adult seizing a ball clearly meant for a boy; that’s pretty low. It’s certainly the conclusion reached by Cut4, one of Major League Baseball’s Twitter accounts. That same day, the video clip was tweeted by Cut4 with the comment: “When going to a baseball game, DON’T be this guy.”
The clip was brought to the attention of the Cubs, who presented the boy with a ball autographed by Cubs infielder Javier Baez while the game was still in progress. But here’s the thing: In the photos of the young fan tweeted by the Cubs, he’s holding two baseballs, and the Cubs’ tweet mentions just one autographed ball.
As it turns out, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday, the man sitting behind the boy had snagged a foul ball earlier in the game and given it to the boy. “Balls are tossed to that part of the stands on a regular basis,” the Times reported. Chuck Mycoff tweeted: “I was sitting next to this guy. That ball was between my feet. The kid already had a ball the same guy helped him get. He handed it to his wife. She took a picture of it and they gave it to the kid next to them. This guy was great.”
Three pieces of advice we’d like to share: 1) Take a moment to consider other possibilities before jumping to a conclusion. 2) There’s a strong possibility that viral video you just watched, whatever the subject, isn’t telling the whole story. 3) If you’re an adult and you snag a foul ball at a game, display your trophy for the cameras if you like, but make sure you then give the ball to the nearest kid.
More from Wrigley: A man was hit by metal debris from the centerfield scoreboard during a game Tuesday night at Wrigley Field, but he apparently evaded serious injury, according to police and the Cubs, the Chicago Tribune reported Thursday. A metal pin that fastens score tiles to the scoreboard fell and hit a 19-year-old man, who was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and received five staples to close a cut on his head, according to Cubs spokesman Julian Green, who added that the man was apparently shielded from more serious injury by … the plastic bucket he was wearing on his head. Good … thinking, we suppose? (Yes, we’re glad he wasn’t more seriously injured. But still.)
Italian Fest returns: Roma Lodge Italian Fest returns to Festival Park this weekend, today through Sunday. Head Downtown to enjoy the cannoli and other Italian fare, dance to the live music, maybe even attend Mass at 10:30 a.m. Sunday if you like. Take part in the spaghetti-eating contest on Sunday if you dare. Tickets are $4 in advance and $5 at the gate. Divertiti! (Have a good time!)
Let me get this straight. Are you saying not everything you see online is true?!
Yes,,,,I think that IS what the JT is saying. Often termed "fake news".
