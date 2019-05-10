If it is anything close to the beautiful China Lights displays that have graced Boerner Botanical Gardens in Milwaukee County’s Whitnall Park for the past three years, the Racine Zoo could have a popular spectacle on its hands with its own Chinese Lantern Festival next fall and winter. The zoo this week announced it is working with Zigong Lantern Group of China to host 25 interior-lit artistic displays on zoo grounds from Oct. 31-Dec. 31.
If the still-to-be-determined admission pricing is right, this could become a grand winter holiday treat that, according to zoo officials, could bring in 100,000 visitors and generate $3.76 million in visitor spending. While that would be beautiful in the eyes of area businesses, the real beauty lies in the breath-taking hand-made lantern displays themselves and the sparkle they could bring to the eyes of area youngsters. We’re looking forward to this one.
Since we’re talking tourism, Real Racine, the county’s visitors bureau, put out a nice report card this week that showed visitors here last year spent an estimated $250 million – a boost of 5.7 percent from the previous year. The data, compiled by Tourism Economics, showed Racine County outpaced Wisconsin’s overall visitor spending increase, which was 4.86 percent.
Real Racine said local tourism supported more than 4,000 in local jobs and generated $28 million in state and local taxes. That’s more than a passing grade.
All of Wisconsin is revved up over its B-teams this year. No, we’re not talking second-stringers, we’re talking Bucks and Brewers and they are anything but second string. The Milwaukee Bucks this week stormed past the Boston Celtics to take the series 4-1 and advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 18 years.
Another B – sportscaster and former NBA superstar Charles Barkley picked the Bucks to win it all. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Brewers won their sixth straight game, sweeping the Washington Nationals, to close in on the Cubbies in the National League Central Division. The B’s are buzzing and so are area sports fans.
The unrelenting showers of the past few weeks have left a lot of unmowed lawns around here looking shaggy, but that’s just a temporary cosmetic thing. The real problems are over on the Mississippi River where floodwaters are threatening communities from Davenport, Iowa to St. Louis and beyond.
Already the rains have kept the locks and dams to barge traffic and that poses a real threat to farmers in western Wisconsin who can’t get their grain out of storage, made it harder to get fertilizer shipments and the wet weather has also delayed planting season by almost a week. A little sunshine, some spring breezes and dropping river levels would be welcome.
