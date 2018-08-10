What? How can that be? It was only yesterday that summer yawned before us with all its promise of long, lingering sun-swept days and cool, breezy evenings. Now the back-to-school sales are in full swing, buoyed by a summer sales tax holiday, and — yes — the Green Bay Packers have already wrapped up their first pre-season game.
It’s time to dust off that summer to-do list and fulfill some of those summer wishes.
First up would be the Wisconsin State Fair. There’s still time to load up the car and head to West Allis to get your fill of cream puffs and more eatin’ things than you can shake a stick at. And we do mean stick — the State Fair has pushed the limit on exotic items you can eat off a stick — with more than 30 of them. You can get a waffle on a stick, a chocolate banana on a stick, bacon on a stick, pork chop or shrimp on a stick and even ants on a stick — whatever that is. Time’s a wasting.
Take in a Brewer game. The hot-and-cold Brewers are on the edge of the Central Division pennant race just behind the Cubs and when their bats are working they are a joy to watch pounding balls over the wall. Cross your fingers for a late season charge and — hopefully — a run at the playoffs.
Go to North Beach. You promised and it’s as beautiful and relaxing as ever.
Head to the Racine Zoo. It has three new kangaroos — including a joey at Walkabout Creek. They came here last October, but are just recently on display and the young joey is finally spending some time outside his mother’s pouch.
Take in the sounds of summer before they fade away. The Racine Symphony Orchestra’s Summer Pops concert is Friday, Aug. 24 at Festival Hall ($25 admission); the Racine Concert Band wraps up its 96th season with a free concert Sunday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Racine Zoo; Animal Crackers, also at the Zoo, has one last concert Aug. 22; and if you are headed south, you can take in the HaborPark Jazz, Rhythm and Blues Festival Saturday ($35 at the gate) at the Kenosha lakefront.
Are you ready for some football? OK, we told you the Packers already had a preseason game, but before you plunk down in front of a TV set, you’re going to have to do some homework and figure out just what constitutes a “catch” this year and just how a defensive back is supposed to make a tackle without touching an opponent with his helmet. The refs may not know, but it should be good for some howling in front of the TV.
What about those summer chores? Yes, you promised yourself you would paint the trim on the patio door and stain the deck. And that blacktop on the driveway looks a little shabby. But, OK, we’re sure there will be some nice warm days in September — or even October — when there will be time to get that done.
So long, Summer.
