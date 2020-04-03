FRIDAY FINISHERS: Reaching out to do their part during the pandemic

Many local residents are putting their sewing skills and expertise to the best possible use at this time: Making masks for health-care workers and first responders.
Teresa McMorris of Racine and her cousin, Tiara Harrell of Kenosha, upon learning of the dire shortage of masks for people whose jobs require that they cannot practice social distancing, decided to go to work. Harrell did some research to find how to make effective masks, what material to use and what pattern. Then she and McMorris got sewing. As of last weekend, they estimated they had made more than 100 masks.
Some days they would go to bed late, wake up at 4 a.m. and start sewing. Harrell is a nursing student and she’s worried about future colleagues out there without enough PPE. “We can do our civic duty,” she said. “I have so many people in the nursing community and I heard they’re reusing masks. (Cloth masks are) not the same as an N95 (mask), but it’s better than nothing.”
When they went through the material they had, several people donated fabric, elastic or even money so they could purchase what they need. “A lot of people are asking what they can do,” said McMorris. “Even though it is stressful times, it is good to see the community come together.” Hear, hear. Keep up the good work, ladies.
Many Racine-area families, many American families, have children at home every weekday lately. Josué Torres, 7, finally got permission from his mother, Jen Adamski, to set up his own YouTube channel, but he’s not using it to post videos of his review of the latest “Amazing World of Gumball” episode or to list his favorite Pokemon. He’s using the extended at-home time to further his education, and that of his Racine Unified Montessori second-grade classmates, by recording himself reading chapters of “Double Fudge” by Judy Blume aloud and posting them to his new Youtube channel called Everything Imagination.
“I did it for the entire school,” Josué said. “I wanted to do it for fun.”
His energetic and enthusiastic readings serve as a way to keep him occupied during the school closure and to stay in contact with his classmates. Josué’s teacher, Melissa Pallin, said “I’m just really happy about him taking that initiative. In Montessori, we encourage students to be self-directed in their learning. To have him demonstrating that passion and excitement through these difficult times is just amazing to see.”
Josué said he hopes his readings help him to feel good about himself, but also make his viewers feel good about themselves. Well done, Josué.
Here at The Journal Times, we’re used to sports reporter Peter Jackel winning awards. He’s a nearly annual winner in the Wisconsin Newspaper Association and Milwaukee Press Club contests. But his expertise and skill in writing Racine County sports stories, and other sports and local stories of interest to Journal Times readers, has finally earned him the national recognition he has long deserved: He took first place in column writing of the Class C circulation category of the Associated Press Sports Editors national contest, it was announced Saturday.
Each entry consisted of four columns; Jackel’s set included local stories about longtime Lutheran-Prairie baseball coach Bob Mallwitz and Case High School basketball player Mylin Duffie and post-mortem assessments of the legacies of legendary Green Bay Packers Bart Starr and Forrest Gregg.
Jackel has been writing about Racine County sports since 1979, more than 40 years. We’re proud to have him as a colleague.
