FRIDAY FINISHERS: Reaching out to do their part during the pandemic

Many local residents are putting their sewing skills and expertise to the best possible use at this time: Making masks for health-care workers and first responders.

Teresa McMorris of Racine and her cousin, Tiara Harrell of Kenosha, upon learning of the dire shortage of masks for people whose jobs require that they cannot practice social distancing, decided to go to work. Harrell did some research to find how to make effective masks, what material to use and what pattern. Then she and McMorris got sewing. As of last weekend, they estimated they had made more than 100 masks.

Some days they would go to bed late, wake up at 4 a.m. and start sewing. Harrell is a nursing student and she’s worried about future colleagues out there without enough PPE. “We can do our civic duty,” she said. “I have so many people in the nursing community and I heard they’re reusing masks. (Cloth masks are) not the same as an N95 (mask), but it’s better than nothing.”

When they went through the material they had, several people donated fabric, elastic or even money so they could purchase what they need. “A lot of people are asking what they can do,” said McMorris. “Even though it is stressful times, it is good to see the community come together.” Hear, hear. Keep up the good work, ladies.