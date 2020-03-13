FRIDAY FINISHERS: Ramp up testing for COVID-19

Testing, testing, testing, 1-2-3. When it comes to the coronavirus, that, unfortunately, has been the case in testing for COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. By mid-week, according to news reports the state had recorded at least eight positive cases here in the Badger State.
Yes, we know that the federal government botched the rollout of testing kits which delayed them for at least a week; and, yes, we know that Wisconsin public health officials at first required doctors to get state approval before ordering a test, but it’s time to ramp it up. By the start of this week, only 50 people had been tested. That’s not good enough. Ryan Westergard, chief medical officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases in the state Department of Health Services said this week, “We need to test a lot more people than we have been.”
Yes, we agree. The state lab can conduct about 100 tests a day and Milwaukee’s Health Department can perform 20-30, according to news reports. Westergard said the state had added two commercial labs to provide testing and needed to be “more aggressive” in efforts to find new cases and determine where and how transmissions occurred.
We’re not scaremongering here with our concerns and we know that the vast number of cases of coronavirus — perhaps even 97 percent as some reports have said — will result in mild or even unnoticed cases. But those people can still carry and spread the virus and that can pose critical or even fatal transmission, particularly for the elderly. A key to dealing with the virus is to quarantine those who test positive to stop or slow the spread.
Ramp up the testing with some added urgency. It’s not just the common flu. Curb it now, while we can.
“Get up, get outta here gone!” Yes, we will soon hear that cheer reverberating around the state when the Milwaukee Brewers open their season — at whatever date that ends up being. But the cheer we give up today is for the end of the also much-reviled Miller Park stadium tax — the five-county 0.1 percent sales tax that was imposed on Racine County residents for more than two decades.
The five counties pitched in $605 million for ballpark construction. Racine was roped into the stadium funding based on the sketchy promise it would get economic benefits from the ballpark. As Racine County Executive Jonathan Delegrave put it this week, “For (nearly) 24 years the Miller Park sales tax has endured here despite little to no evidence this stadium has benefited Racine County.” We’ll cheer as it goes over the wall on Mar. 31.
Perseverance and dedication sometimes get their due. We were heartened this week when Wisconsin Badger men’s basketball coach Greg Gard was named Big Ten coach of the Year. The award came two days after the Badgers clinched a share of the Big Ten title with a win over Indiana.
It was a season that was marred by the tragedy of an auto accident last May when assistant coach Howard Moore was critically injured and his wife and 9-year-old daughter were killed. It was fraught by a fight with the NCAA over the eligibility of player who was kept out of the lineup and the loss of its second-leading scorer who quit the program and transferred.
For lesser teams and lesser coaches, those events might have tanked the basketball program for the year. But under Gard’s reassuring patience, the Badgers persevered and closed the season with an eight-game winning streak a national ranking. It’s good to see a good guy win.
Bigger is not always better. Especially when it doesn’t fit in your garage. We got some amusement this week when we read reports that some of those new behemoth SUVs and trucks we see on the highway are sometimes causing homeowners difficulties because they don’t fit in their garages or public parking lots and also triggering “oversize fees” at some lots.
We’re not talking just about Tesla’s new stainless steel Cybertruck that is being readied for market in 2021, but also Chevy Suburbans, Ford Expeditions, Fiat Chrysler’s Ram — but even F-150 pickups that have bulked up in recent years. Some unsuspecting buyers were caught flat-footed when their new vehicle didn’t fit in the garage when they got it home.
Your options are to build a bigger garage, sell the vehicle or park it in the driveway which is not always a great option in Wisconsin’s winters. Be sure to take your tape measure when you go car and truck shopping.
Wisconsin’s spring primary is rapidly approaching on April 7 and since it is a presidential election year that will likely result in long lines at the polls. Particularly in these days of the coronavirus outbreak that may discourage voters from standing in queues, elbow to elbow with other voters. No sneezing or coughing, please!
You can still cast your ballot without taking on any added health risks. Beginning March 23 area voters can drop by village, city and town clerk’s offices across the county during regular hours — and other voting spots in the City of Racine on two Saturdays — to cast in-person absentee ballots in only a few minutes. Bring your I.D. Early voting runs until April 3.
Take your vote seriously and avoid the lines. It’s nothing to sneeze at — or get sneezed at.