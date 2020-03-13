FRIDAY FINISHERS: Ramp up testing for COVID-19

Testing, testing, testing, 1-2-3. When it comes to the coronavirus, that, unfortunately, has been the case in testing for COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. By mid-week, according to news reports the state had recorded at least eight positive cases here in the Badger State.

Yes, we know that the federal government botched the rollout of testing kits which delayed them for at least a week; and, yes, we know that Wisconsin public health officials at first required doctors to get state approval before ordering a test, but it’s time to ramp it up. By the start of this week, only 50 people had been tested. That’s not good enough. Ryan Westergard, chief medical officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases in the state Department of Health Services said this week, “We need to test a lot more people than we have been.”

Yes, we agree. The state lab can conduct about 100 tests a day and Milwaukee’s Health Department can perform 20-30, according to news reports. Westergard said the state had added two commercial labs to provide testing and needed to be “more aggressive” in efforts to find new cases and determine where and how transmissions occurred.