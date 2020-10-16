Friday Finishers: Rails to Trails project back on track

Thumbs up: The Grinch of coronavirus forced the shutdown of one of Racine’s great holiday traditions, the annual Toys for Tots toys distribution. The workshop for toy repair, storage and distribution — a year-round operation — in the basement of the City Hall Annex was closed off in March because of the virus and the organization reluctantly said last month the toy distribution had to be canceled. It was another sad note in our COVID-plagued year. So it was heartening to read that Kingdom Builders Fellowship, 2701 Rapids Dr., and its community outreach branch, Failure is Not an Option (FINAO), is stepping up to fill in with a toy distribution program using only new toys that can be sanitized with a distribution date of Dec. 19. New toy collection boxes have been set out at Kingdom Builders Fellowship; Menards; Piggly Wiggly on Erie St.; Daniels Chiropractic, 2609 Rapids Dr.; Fresh Thyme, 7100 Green Bay Rd.; and McDonald’s, 2100 Lathrop Dr., 1407 Taylor Ave., and 6630 Washington Ave. It’s a great gesture and effort that could once again uphold the Toys for Tots goal that no child should wake up on Christmas Day without finding something under the tree.