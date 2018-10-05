Not a week goes by, it seems, without another announcement of Racine County getting one boost or another from the massive $10 billion Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park being built by Foxconn. Topping this week’s good news was the addition of an innovation center in Downtown Racine at Main Street and the Root River. The 46,000-square-foot building, currently occupied by BMO Harris Bank and other tenants, is to employ 125 employees to leverage the company’s technologies and develop “smart city” innovations.
The Racine center joins three others Foxconn is planning in Wisconsin — in Eau Claire, Green Bay and Milwaukee.
The second piece of good news comes from Mount Pleasant, host of the Wisconn campus. As it puts together the village budget, officials there say it is anticipating a $1.5 million rise in revenue for building permits as the construction work moves ahead.
“The Foxconn development and all of its related development will continue to have a dramatic impact on this village and its financial future,” said Village Administrator Maureen Murphy.
An oldie, but a goodie. Downtown Racine got another potential economic shot in the arm as well with the sale of the Zahn’s Department Store on Monument Square to a Milwaukee developer. The new owner, Dominion Partners, purchased the four-story building, which has been vacant for 37 years, and will assess development possibilities over the next six months. Before it went out of business, Zahn’s was a longtime favorite of Racine shoppers and a popular stop and retail anchor for the city’s hub. We’re hoping the new plans help bring back some of that old luster to the Downtown.
The chill in the air this week was a reminder that fall colors will soon be cascading down the state in all their autumnal beauty and a check of the state Department of Tourism’s color map showed that — yes, indeed — the forests near Hurley and Presque Isle are already at 80 percent color. If you haven’t already planned your leaf-peeping outing, you had best get at it — right after you gather up the hoses and store them for the winter.
Door County is one of the perennial destinations for fall color visits and we were buoyed this week by the reports that one of the peninsula’s all-time favorite stops, Eagle Tower in Peninsula State Park, will once again rise above the tree-top canopy and give spectacular views over the land and Green Bay — all the way to Michigan.
The tower — first built in 1932 — was closed in 2015 and torn down after the DNR determined it had become structurally unsound, leaving just a few concrete stumps at what had been a destination spot for generations of Door County and Wisconsin families. At first there were no plans for the state to replace it, but a robust citizen fund-raising campaign by Friends of Peninsula State Park donated $750,000 for its resurrection. Gov. Scott Walker matched that in the state budget and re-construction of a new Eagle Tower — with the addition of a gently-sloped ramp on a walkway through the tree canopy to make it ADA accessible — is now slated for early next year. That would make it ready for next fall’s colors.
Help take a dent out of crime. Anyone who has had the misfortune of an being in an auto accident and needing a police report for insurance or other purposes should be happy with the new Racine Police Department’s program to get them online with a credit card payment.
The department has signed on with Crashdocs.org, an affiliate of Carfax, to provide accident reports online and enable drivers to download a copy to their home computer. The cost? $1.50 — the same as you would pay at the police counter. It may take a week for it to appear on the website and they’ll only be available for 10 days, but that could still be easier than having to hoof it down to the Racine Police Department — especially if your car is in the shop.
