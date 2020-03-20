FRIDAY FINISHERS: Ease off the gas, pump the brakes during the COVID-19 crisis

In just a little over two weeks American’s lives have been upended with the spread of the coronavirus. The sports world cratered with rapid cancellations — all the way from the WIAA State Basketball tournament to the pros and the vacating of March Madness.

School closures sent parents hunting for childcare alternatives; bars and restaurants were ordered closed — except for takeout food, and the border with Canada was closed except for trade. It’s been bizarre and unsettling — especially for the thousands of workers who lost their jobs. In many ways it’s reminiscent of driving in the first major snowfall of winter when suddenly your car goes into a slide and everything goes into slow motion when you don’t know if you’re going to regain traction, slip into the ditch or take out a utility pole.

We don’t yet know what the impact of COVID-19 will be — how long it will last, how far it will spread and how many deaths it might cause. We’re all hoping the impact will be minimal and we’re doing our best to slow the virus spread by hunkering down at home and waiting the storm out. We’ll ease off the gas, pump the brakes on our fast-paced lives, do what we can to help neighbors and others in need and hope we get through this — together.