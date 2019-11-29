Friday Finishers: Counting our blessings

There are numerous reasons for people to count their blessings this holiday season. In the spirit of Thanksgiving, here is a thankful twist on Friday Finishers.
The story, in our Thanksgiving issue, about Tasha Ratliff is one we should all be grateful for. She was treading water financially working at McDonald’s, supporting her four kids. Thanks to support from county programs she was able to receive job training and transportation assistance and she now has a job at Foxconn. As Racine County Executive Jonathon Delagrave explained to the County Board recently: “Don’t think that when you walk away from your County Board meetings that you’re not making a difference because you all are,” Delagrave said. “You guys, as elected officials, are making a difference.”
Racine County is truly blessed to be receiving numerous new health care facilities. Advocate Aurora Health has broken ground on a massive medical center along Interstate 94 near Highway 20 in Mount Pleasant. In addition, construction is nearly complete on a new Aurora clinic at Spring Street and Sunnyslope Drive. Advocate Aurora Health also announced plans to build a medical clinic in the City of Racine along Highway 31. In addition, construction is also continuing on the new Ascension Medical Center at 10340 Washington Ave. in Mount Pleasant. Having multiple options to help residents get and stay healthy is a blessing.
A huge thanks also goes out to Dan Johnson of Danny’s Meats and Ray Stibeck of Route 20 for all they have done to put together Rendering Thanks, the annual free Thanksgiving Day feast at Festival Hall for the past 10 years.
The event epitomizes what Racine is all about. It’s about coming together to help. And it’s an event where everyone is welcome. Some people go because they cannot afford a meal. Others go because they have to work and don’t have time to cook or they don’t have anyone else to spend the day with. It doesn’t matter the reason. It’s a wonderful event and we’re glad it has continued for 10 years. Here is to many more community Thanksgiving feasts.
Also in the spirit of community, the new mobile food market is a blessing. The majority of the City of Racine is considered to be a food desert, where healthy food is tough to access and there are not supermarkets close by. “We bring grocery shopping to where people are and where they congregate,” said Sherrie Tussler, executive director of the Hunger Task Force, a regional food bank and advocacy organization. To help with this issue, Mount Pleasant-based Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly teamed with the Hunger Task Force to make the mobile food market possible. To continue to provide accessible, healthy food for residents, keep an eye on JournalTimes.com for hours and check it out. It’s open to anyone in the public. You can also volunteer. If interested, contact Hunger Task Force’s Margaret Gerrits at Margaret.Gerrits@hungertaskforce.org or by phone at 414-238-6498.