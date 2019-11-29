Friday Finishers: Counting our blessings

A huge thanks also goes out to Dan Johnson of Danny’s Meats and Ray Stibeck of Route 20 for all they have done to put together Rendering Thanks, the annual free Thanksgiving Day feast at Festival Hall for the past 10 years.

The event epitomizes what Racine is all about. It’s about coming together to help. And it’s an event where everyone is welcome. Some people go because they cannot afford a meal. Others go because they have to work and don’t have time to cook or they don’t have anyone else to spend the day with. It doesn’t matter the reason. It’s a wonderful event and we’re glad it has continued for 10 years. Here is to many more community Thanksgiving feasts.

Also in the spirit of community, the new mobile food market is a blessing. The majority of the City of Racine is considered to be a food desert, where healthy food is tough to access and there are not supermarkets close by. “We bring grocery shopping to where people are and where they congregate,” said Sherrie Tussler, executive director of the Hunger Task Force, a regional food bank and advocacy organization. To help with this issue, Mount Pleasant-based Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly teamed with the Hunger Task Force to make the mobile food market possible. To continue to provide accessible, healthy food for residents, keep an eye on JournalTimes.com for hours and check it out. It’s open to anyone in the public. You can also volunteer. If interested, contact Hunger Task Force’s Margaret Gerrits at Margaret.Gerrits@hungertaskforce.org or by phone at 414-238-6498.

