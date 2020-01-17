FRIDAY FINISHERS: Coping with nature's winter tantrum

We knew it was only a matter of time before winter reared its ugly head, and boy did it ever. After being lulled into January with springlike weather and mild temperatures and skating beneath a few heavy snowstorms that have pummeled the northern part of the state, Racine felt the fury of winter’s return along the lakefront where high lake levels and 50 mph winds combined last weekend to do heavy damage. Parks, bluffs, piers, stormwater discharge pipes and homes took the brunt of the surge and debris was scattered up and down the lakeshore.

The damage was severe enough that Racine Mayor Cory Mason issued a declaration of emergency to try to get state and federal assistance to help with repairs. We suppose we can take a little solace in the fact that we didn’t get the 10 inches of snow that was forecast with the storm — just a mere dusting of 3 inches. We’ll pick up and clean up as we always do — and keep an eye on the weather reports. Winter is back.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Too often, it seems, when we hear word of the acquisition of a local company our response is “Uh-oh” as it raises fears that a successful Racine County firm will be cannibalized and its operations shifted to some other state or country and that local jobs will soon disappear. Not so this time.