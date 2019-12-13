Friday Finishers: Chick-fil-A, Foxconn, the Badgers and a groundbreaking

Milwaukee-based Wangard Partners held a ceremonial groundbreaking on Tuesday for Tivoli Green, a 278-unit apartment development estimated to cost $43.5 million to build. The site for the development, which was previously called The Villages, is 20.4 acres along 90th Street, near the Mount Pleasant Village Hall and Police Department.
Tivoli Green is to include amenities and layouts for a diverse set of residents ranging from studios to three-bedroom, two-bath units, all with private entrances. Monthly rents are projected to start at $1,100, and Wangard, a Wauwatosa-based commercial real estate firm, plans to have units available for rent by fall 2020. This is great news for Mount Pleasant and the county as a whole.
There is nothing like a kind gesture to put us all in the holiday spirit. That is what happened when a Chick-fil-A employee helped out after a Racine teacher’s car died in the drive-thru. The employee pushed the car out of the drive-thru, jumped it and then gave the teacher a free meal.
After the kind gesture, Mia Gutierrez posted on Facebook, “I’m completely embarrassed but he was so kind and acted as if it was no big deal at all!” It was a small gesture, but it went a long way.
At a holiday event in Milwaukee, Foxconn Technology Group founder Terry Gou reaffirmed his commitment to Foxconn in Wisconsin.
“I’m committed to Wisconsin,” Gou said Friday, adding he’s also committed to Racine County. While criticism of the company has continued, construction at the Mount Pleasant site has been ongoing. We look forward to having more employees being hired and production starting.
We are jumping up and down for the Badgers after hearing they will be playing this year in the 106th edition of the Rose Bowl. They will be taking on the No. 7 ranked Oregon, in what will be a rematch of the 2012 Rose Bowl when Oregon beat Wisconsin 45-38. The news of a Rose Bowl berth helped after last Saturday’s game against Ohio State, which the Badgers lost 21-34. The Badgers gave the Buckeyes a good run for their money — at least in the first half.