Friday Finishers: Chick-fil-A, Foxconn, the Badgers and a groundbreaking

Milwaukee-based Wangard Partners held a ceremonial groundbreaking on Tuesday for Tivoli Green, a 278-unit apartment development estimated to cost $43.5 million to build. The site for the development, which was previously called The Villages, is 20.4 acres along 90th Street, near the Mount Pleasant Village Hall and Police Department.

Tivoli Green is to include amenities and layouts for a diverse set of residents ranging from studios to three-bedroom, two-bath units, all with private entrances. Monthly rents are projected to start at $1,100, and Wangard, a Wauwatosa-based commercial real estate firm, plans to have units available for rent by fall 2020. This is great news for Mount Pleasant and the county as a whole.

There is nothing like a kind gesture to put us all in the holiday spirit. That is what happened when a Chick-fil-A employee helped out after a Racine teacher’s car died in the drive-thru. The employee pushed the car out of the drive-thru, jumped it and then gave the teacher a free meal.

After the kind gesture, Mia Gutierrez posted on Facebook, “I’m completely embarrassed but he was so kind and acted as if it was no big deal at all!” It was a small gesture, but it went a long way.