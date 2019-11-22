Friday Finishers: Celebrating our regional ‘roots’

Now there’s something to root for. Thumbs up to the coalition of municipal volunteers who are working to expand access points to the Root River in hopes of encouraging more use by canoeists and kayakers. Our local river has been underutilized, but that may change with the creation of a “Caledonia Water Trail” that envisions new or improved access points at Mona Park Road, Linwood Park, north of Johnson Park and near County Line and Nicholson roads.

And, speaking of returning to our roots, we see the Milwaukee Brewers are dusting off the old MB ball-in-glove logo — an updated version — to mark the 50th anniversary of the team’s move from Seattle to Milwaukee. (And, yes, like many Wisconsin baseball fans, we still have one of those famous caps.) Perhaps, the new-old logo will be the tipping point to push the Brewers to the World Series — after all we came within two innings of a play-off win over the eventual Series winner Washington Nationals this year. Here’s hoping for a tip of the cap.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}