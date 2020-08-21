Friday Finishers:Baseball’s return gives us a breather

How we missed the crack of the bat and the sight of Brewers running the basepaths. The COVID-19 delay of the Major League Baseball season, and a now-shortened season, deprived us of one of spring’s joys and snatched away our chances for at least some distraction from the pandemic. Instead of looking at baseball stats and standings we had to focus on the latest COVID updates — daily positive and negative rates, death totals and hospitalizations. The Brewers gave us a welcome breather from those dark stats last weekend when they sparkled and took three games in a row from the Central Division-leading Chicago Cubs. For a couple of days at least, they gave us a welcome distraction from our worries.
Thumbs Down
The outlook for high school and college sports gives us little reason to cheer. Racine Unified this week ripped up hopes for fall sports and pushed them back to winter and even spring. Ditto for the Big Ten and PAC-12 conferences, which cancelled fall sports, although three college conferences were pressing ahead. Again, COVID-19 gets the blame. The moves were probably necessary to protect the health and safety of athletes, but we’re still disgruntled over the loss of sports viewing. We’re hoping things improve by November, but there are no guarantees and the pushback of high school sports here will mean the overlap of some seasons, which will make for a scheduling nightmare.
Thumbs Down
Milwaukee’s big day in the political sun and a chance to showcase itself to the nation by hosting the Democratic National Convention were a virtual disaster — or rather a literal one. Instead of thousands of convention-goers and an anticipated $200 million in spending Downtown, the streets were empty save for the flock of Milwaukee Police, Secret Service, Homeland Security officers and private security. It’s sad to miss such an opportunity.
Thumbs Up
Another bright spot from the world of sports came last weekend when Wisconsin golfer Jerry Kelly parlayed a hole-in-one on the 12th hole at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, to distance himself from the pack on the final day of the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship. Even though Kelly stumbled on the last hole with a double bogey, the ace gave him enough of a cushion for a two-stroke win and his first major victory on the PGA Champions Tour.
Thumbs Up
It’s not a sport, but it’s a big award winner. Thumbs up to longtime Mount Pleasant resident Ann Fahl, whose award-winning quilt has been accepted for display at the National Quilt Museum’s permanent collection in Paducah, Kentucky. Fahl’s quilt, “White Coneflowers,” took a top prize at the American Quilters Society show and had been featured in national quilting magazines and displayed at shows across the country. She had been looking to find places to store some of her work in collections because didn’t want them to “wind up at Goodwill or somebody’s basement or the trunk of somebody’s care or a garage sale.” Indeed not. White Coneflowers now resides in a respected museum.
Thumbs Down
Up until now, one of the phrases that aggravated us the most came from television weathercasters in the winter months who would warn us that another six inches of “white stuff” was on its way to make our driving and shoveling lives miserable. COVID-19 has given us a fresh supply of distasteful jargon. That includes reminders to “mask up” and to make sure we are practicing “social distancing.” There is nothing social about it; it’s physical distancing. COVID has deprived us of seeing friends, family and co-workers, sharing stories in person and even shaking hands. And, no, Zoom meetings are not the same. But we’re going to scream the next time we hear one of those talking heads blather on about the “new normal.” There’s nothing normal about this and we don’t want it to become normal — not the masks, not the hiding in place, not the crime of giving someone a hug, not the bare aisles of sanitary supplies at the grocery stores. We pray for the quick advent of a coronavirus vaccine and we want the “old normal” back.
