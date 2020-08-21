Friday Finishers:Baseball’s return gives us a breather

Up until now, one of the phrases that aggravated us the most came from television weathercasters in the winter months who would warn us that another six inches of “white stuff” was on its way to make our driving and shoveling lives miserable. COVID-19 has given us a fresh supply of distasteful jargon. That includes reminders to “mask up” and to make sure we are practicing “social distancing.” There is nothing social about it; it’s physical distancing. COVID has deprived us of seeing friends, family and co-workers, sharing stories in person and even shaking hands. And, no, Zoom meetings are not the same. But we’re going to scream the next time we hear one of those talking heads blather on about the “new normal.” There’s nothing normal about this and we don’t want it to become normal — not the masks, not the hiding in place, not the crime of giving someone a hug, not the bare aisles of sanitary supplies at the grocery stores. We pray for the quick advent of a coronavirus vaccine and we want the “old normal” back.