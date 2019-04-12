Even as cold rain and snow was pummeling southeastern Wisconsin — once more — this week, golfers here have been basking in the sunshine and the gentle breezes swirling through the magnolias and Georgia pines with thoughts of what’s to come — at least via television. The Masters, one of the great traditions of golf, has long been the tipoff for the start of golf season.
It always takes a while for area golfers to get the rust off their games and this week they were also basking in the news that Racine County will partner will Ramiro Romo to build a year-round driving range at Ives Grove Golf Links with heated hitting bays and indoor simulators that will allow area players to hit balls and hone their games even during the dead of winter.
That’s something that has been lacking in the county. Romo said it would enhance the quality of life here and let people enjoy themselves.
And if the range can be completed by next winter, it will reduce golfer’s itch.
As it has so often in the past, SC Johnson stepped up to help the community again, this time with $500,000 grant to St. Catherine’s High School to help create a STEM lab at the school — a learning center that focuses on science, technology, engineering and math in a real-life problem-solving setting.
SC Johnson Chairman and CEO Fisk Johnson said the lab will help students build the necessary skills to pursue careers in those fields and noted jobs in STEM fields are projected to grow at a rate 50 percent higher than the overall economy over the next seven years. Thanks to this grant, St. Catherine’s graduates should be better prepared to take advantage of that.
Monday is Tax Day. If you haven’t faced the music yet and filed with the Internal Revenue Service, file for an extension.
One of Racine’s newest traditions is back again in all its fluffy, sugar-coated marshmallow finery. The eclectic Peeps art exhibition at the Racine Art Museum, 411 Main St., opened for its 10th year and continues through April 28.
The fanciful display of the Easter candy chicks and bunnies is a crowd favorite and draws out-of-state visitors for its pop culture chic and innovative dioramas, sculptures and paintings. More than half of the art entries are by local artists, families and organizations. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for youths ages 12-18, students and seniors.
Sorry, no chocolate rabbits — you’ll have to wait until the end of May for Burlington’s ChocolateFest to get that chocolate fix.
One of the things that chafes us at sporting events (and, yes, the Milwaukee Brewers come immediately to mind) is the recent rise of demand pricing for tickets. It’s a practice where the same terrace box seat is adjusted — and here you can substitute the words “jacked up” — if fan demand for tickets for a particular game between hot rivals, or a popular bobblehead giveaway or even a good pitching matchup are increased in real time to take advantage of customer demand.
We’ve seen the same practice, of course, in hotel rates when there is a big show, sporting event or festival in town and the prices go sky-high for a weekend only to drop precipitously on the Monday following the event.
Frankly, we never thought we would see it applied by governments.
But we read this week that appears to be the case with the Town of Norway, which approved the sale of a liquor license to the neighboring Town of Dover — which is out of class B liquor licenses because it has reached its limit — in order for it to be purchased by the operators of a wedding barn, the Farm at Dover.
The deal is being made as the state Legislature dithers over whether wedding barns are required to have liquor licenses. While the Norway Town Board agreed to sell the license to the neighboring town it set a price of $25,000 on the Class B license — two and a half times the standard price of $10,000. The operators of the wedding barn countered with an offer of $18,000 for the license, but the Norway board rejected that offer.
Some probably view this as a government being responsive to market conditions, supply-and-demand, all-American capitalism. We’re in the camp that views it as being greedy. Perhaps, Norway can come down a bit on the price — make it a wedding present.
