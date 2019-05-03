Door No. 2 — we pick Door No. 2! That’s the door we hope the Milwaukee Bucks come roaring out of tonight when they face the Boston Celtics in the third game of the best of seven semi-final playoffs.
After a flat-footed 22-point loss to open the series in Milwaukee, the Bucks flipped the mirror and stormed to a 21-point win in Game 2 — burying the Celtics with a 28-2 run in the second half. Bucks NBA MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo looked like the superstar he’s been all season, but the challenge now is to win on the road. Bucks fans will be glued to the sets tonight hoping to see a repeat.
It’s time to get flippin’. Flip the calendar to May and the first thing that pops up is Pancake Day — one of Racine’s grand traditions. The 65th annual benefit for area charities will continue under the sponsorship of Roma Lodge, which picked up the spatula after the Kiwanis Club of Greater Racine disbanded at the end of last year.
As always, there will be entertainment and celebrity pancake flippers at Festival Hall Saturday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., along with the all-you-can eat sausages and flapjacks. Tickets are $6 in advance and $8 at the door. Flip on down.
The upheaval and criminal investigation of the former co-chairman of Kraut Music Fest and former director of Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park has unfortunately caused the cancellation of the fest this year. The stunning news came too late for organizers to regroup and put the fest back on track.
The only good news in this mess is that the Kraut Queen and Princess Pageant will go forward — but not at Kraut Fest. The judging and crowning will be held May 30 at Roma Lodge and pageant organizers hope to use it to promote the return of the festival.
Racine city, county and school officials unveiled an ambitious plan this week to set up a new community health clinic at Julian Thomas Elementary School, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The joint project is aimed at providing a range of health services for low-income families on Medicaid and Medicare or who cannot afford their insurance deductibles.
The hope is to have the city get qualified for close to $1 million in state and federal funding by having the clinic designated a Federally Qualified Health Care Center. That would still leave costs of $2 million to get the center up and running and that is dependent on how much equipment local health care businesses are willing to donate to the clinic. That’s going to require some heavy lifting in the weeks ahead.
