Editorial: Tourism numbers are headed in the right direction

“Are we there, yet?”

That plaintive plea often heard from young backseat passengers during the summer months applies equally this year to Wisconsin’s tourism industry.

The answer is no, not yet, but we’re headed in the right direction and we should get there soon.

The state’s tourism industry – restaurants, hotels, visitor attractions and other destinations – were hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and some businesses even had to close their doors when people huddled at home and didn’t travel.

We’re still not out of the COVID woods, yet, but Wisconsin’s tourism industry has made a remarkable rebound, posting double digit growth in economic impact last year and from what we’ve seen those numbers will grow again when 2022 is in the books.

That includes Racine County where tourism revenues jumped 22.3% last year to $231.2 million, up from $189 million during the COVID-plagued 2020.

That’s still short of the $261.5 million in estimated tourism revenue that was posted in the record year of 2019, but if we stay on track and post another 20%-plus gain this year we will surpass that record year.

That’s good news. Good for businesses, good for taxpayers because that money contributes to state tax collections, good for employers and employees alike.

It was good news for tourism officials as well. “We are delighted that Racine County is rebounding so well from the pandemic,” said Cari Greving, Mount Pleasant tourism manager and Real Racine director of events and marketing. “Our travel, hospitality and business sectors are all recovering. The county’s visitor spending is up nearly 22% from 2020. I cannot thank every visitor, resident and business owner enough for believing in the power of tourism here.”

It’s been a rocky road, one that we don’t want to go down again, but it’s good to see the numbers that show we’ll soon get to where we want to be.