Editorial: Regency Mall needs help, but here is our concern about upfront city help

Racine’s once-vibrant Regency Mall could get some new life under a proposal to demolish the old Boston Store at one end of the mall and supplant it with a new grocery super-center and 280 apartment units.

It’s an intriguing proposition – and one that we hope bears fruit. But we do have some concern about what money the city may be spending upfront. We don’t need another expensive vacant lot with no development. We’d like to see the developer put up the cost initially and then get reimbursed once the development is there.

As sketched out in a draft city tax incremental financing (TIF) district plan, the proposal by the owners, Hull Property Group, the hefty renovation could result in a development valued at more than $71 million, and perhaps as much as $113 million.

To get there, the City of Racine is expected to support the project with $22.2 million in TIF spending, including assistance with demolition costs, $4.2 million to build new exterior walls and rework the preserved portions of Regency Mall, and $5 million to help relocate existing businesses on the property.

Before we get all giddy about this multi-phased development plan, we’d like to see the details and not just the sketch. We should get that opportunity when the full proposal goes to hearings in September.

Yes, we would love to see the half-filled mall give way to a new creation that could give new economic life to the city’s southwest border. But, from the sketch, it appears the City of Racine would be making a hefty dollar commitment on the front end of the project, and that gives us pause.

And, to be honest, the city’s track record on partnering with developers has been littered with some dreams that turned into nightmares. On that list we would count the Machinery Row project along the Root River and the proposed Pointe Blue development on the lakefront north of the river that fell apart in 2008. And, we’re still feeling the wounds of neighboring Mount Pleasant’s “transformational” Foxconn project that hasn’t come anywhere near reaching its “vision.”

Still, this could be an opportunity for success, and some municipal risk-taking may be in order. We have only to look north of Racine to Oak Creek to see the gem that was created with the development of Drexel Town Square which essentially built a new city center out of thin air – a mix of restaurants, a super-center food store, residential development, parkland, a relocated City Hall and a city library.

That plan, too, took some City of Oak Creek TIF support and some heavy lifting to overcome skepticism over whether the development would pay off, opposition to relocating city hall and to bringing in a big box retail grocer.

In the weeks ahead, we look forward to seeing the details of the Hull Group plan and we expect city representatives will be insistent on tying financial incentives to well-defined pre-agreed-on performance goals for the project.

We don’t want another Machinery Row out of this.