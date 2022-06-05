Editorial: Racine police referendum is needed, but city cannot wait to take action

On June 2, gunfire broke out in Racine’s Graceland Cemetery – at a funeral of all places – a place where families are supposed to be able to seek comfort as they grieve, not a place where they are supposed to fear violence.

If previous to that time, anyone was in doubt about the Racine Police Department’s need for more officers, no one can be in doubt now.

Racine aldermen are right to put a referendum on the Aug. 9 ballot asking voters to increase the tax levy to fund more officers. And the public should support it.

But, the city cannot wait and should use some of its federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to incentivize officers to work through the summer, giving them summer bonuses to make it happen.

At the Tuesday, May 31 meeting, when the aldermen approved the referendum question, the police department confirmed that the issue went deeper than just the need for hiring 11 positions that were eliminated in 2020.

Racine’s Assistant Police Chief Alex Ramirez told the City Council that the department is down 20 officers, due primarily to the fact people are leaving at a faster rate than they can be replaced.

He said on Tuesday that the department has experienced a high rate of retirements and was looking at two more retirements at the end of the week.

Ramirez explained it takes a long time to recruit and train new officers; though, they have been able to hire some experienced officers who do not need to attend the law enforcement training academy.

Ramirez also stressed the importance of having an attractive benefits package to aid in recruitment.

During the City Council meeting, where the referendum was approved, aldermen also discussed the federal ARPA funds. Some have advocated using the $46 million in federal ARPA funds the city received to hire new officers now. As Ramirez pointed out, that hiring cannot happen overnight and those 11 officers are only part of the issue because the department is down 20.

But some of those federal funds could be used to incentivize officers to stay for the summer and take up more overtime shifts.

There are a lot of priorities the city is working on, but at the top of the list needs to be safety. People living and visiting the city deserve to feel and be safe when in Racine.

The Aug. 9 referendum if approved, would help. But the city cannot wait to take action. Summer is here and it’s already off to a bad start.

