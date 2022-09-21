Editorial: Racine library takes to high-tech road

The Racine Public Library is moving away from its cherished, if slightly musty, book-heavy past and driving straight into the realm of high-tech information offerings.

For proof, just check out the library’s brand-spanking new “Techmobile” that debuted this month on city streets. Yes, it’s a cousin to the familiar Bookmobile that has long traveled through the community offering books and digital information at shopping centers and other spots.

But the Techmobile is light years past that – offering laptops, 3-D printers, free Wi-Fi connection, coding robots – and yes, some books as well.

The addition of the $230,000 technology vehicle, which was on display last weekend at Party on the Pavement, was possible in part through a grant from the Emily Lee Trust Fund.

The Techmobile acquisition is an echo of the re-imagining of library services that are being implemented in the ongoing $1.8 million renovation of the main library which is expected to be completed next year.

The effort is to increase digital literacy in the community while also focusing on the needs of underserved people in the community, according to Angela Zimmerman, executive director of the Racine Public Library.

The Techmobile, Zimmermann said, will offer 10 computers and laptops for usage on the vehicle, but will also circulate laptops to take home. There are four 3-D printers available on the truck.

It’s a marvelous addition to the library’s outreach efforts and, hopefully, it will bring more people in to use the library’s brick-and-mortar home once they realize the full potential of services and research capabilities that can be found there.

It’s on the right road.