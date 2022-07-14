Editorial: Racine legal bills still maddening

A couple of years ago we wrote an editorial titled: “End the madness with city legal fees.”

We noted that the city of Racine had spent $76,669.01 in the open records fight between City Attorney Scott Letteney and then Alderperson Sandy Weidner triggered when Letteney sought an ethics violation sanction against the alderperson for allegedly sharing confidential communications from his office with constituents.

The dispute came as Weidner was running for mayor, a race she lost to now-Mayor Cory Mason.

Letteney called for a closed meeting of the executive committee of the city council at which he presented a PowerPoint of about 70 slides depicting communications between city staff and three aldermen that were later shared by aldermen with members of the public. Weidner was present at the meeting.

Letteney contended those messages should never have been made public and were confidential communications. Weidner declined to roll over and filed an open records request for a copy of Letteney’s PowerPoint presentation, which the city attorney declined to release, saying it was privileged.

What followed was one of the more bizarre legal fights we have seen. The legal dispute was largely argued in the dark when a judge ordered the case sealed, went before five different judges, included a gag order against Weidner to prevent her from talking about the case, which she then violated, and was then sent up the ladder to the Wisconsin Court of Appeals.

The Court of Appeals issued its decision last week, almost five years after the dispute broke out. It held, “The City argues that the entire PowerPoint is privileged. However, we (the Court of Appeals) need not reach that issue because assuming the entire PowerPoint at the meeting where Weidner was present …. Given these facts, and the fact that Weidner actually attended the meeting without objection, we determine that the City waived any claim to attorney-client privilege for the PowerPoint with respect to Weidner.”

So, a clear win for Weidner, right? Well, as in all things legal that may or may not be. The Appeals Court ruling sent that case back to Kenosha County Circuit Court where it is scheduled for a status hearing on Aug. 17 in front of Judge Chad Kerkman, who has twice dismissed Weidner’s complaint.

The clear losers in this case are city of Racine taxpayers. We lamented the city’s spending of $76,669.01 on this political legal fracas two years ago, but the city’s legal bills with a Milwaukee law firm have now ballooned to more than $201,000, according to Letteney.

And Weidner’s attorneys say they will likely file a request to pay for her legal fees, which she says top $40,000. Plus – PLUS – there are always the chances for further appeals and more legal bills due.

$250,000, maybe more. We can think of a few ways city taxpayers would rather spend that money. Maybe pay the salaries of a couple new police officers for a year or two. Maybe spend it on pothole repairs. Pothole repairs on average cost between $35 to $50 – not including the costs of trucks and crew. Even using the higher cost, that would mean enough material to fix 5,000 potholes.

Safer and smoother streets. That spending would probably be more attractive to Racine taxpayers than a five year fight over a PowerPoint presentation.

Oh, yeah. We almost forgot. The city Board of Ethics never issued a reprimand in the case.