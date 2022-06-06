Editorial: Racine County DA’s blackout needs some balance

District Attorney Tricia Hanson last week took umbrage with The Journal Times report that she was encouraging county police agencies to black out information on police reports.

In a rebuttal to the news story, Hanson wrote, “There has been no change to open records policies anywhere in Racine County.”

Well, maybe her policy has not changed, but after a come-to-Jesus meeting with the Burlington Police Department, the black markers came out in force and any incidents that are still under investigation or could lead to prosecution have disappeared from the call log.

Hanson said she contacted Burlington police after The Journal Times reported on an alleged sexual assault complaint under a stairwell at Burlington High School. (The DA’s office ultimately decided not to pursue charges in the case.) Saying that police should not have disclosed the sexual assault report to the public, Hanson said, “I can’t have that stuff like that going out. I contacted the chief and said, ‘This has got to stop.’”

And it did. A new policy was developed at the Burlington Police Department — in consultation with the Racine County District Attorney’s office.

Under Hanson’s guidance, police agencies are being directed to withhold information on “any incidents that may lead to an enforcement action, administrative proceeding, arbitration proceeding or court proceeding…”

For how long? Until after a suspect has been charged and gone through a trial. Then the police records can be released. And, as we all know, that could be a matter of weeks, months, even years. As long as there is an “ongoing investigation” the DA would keep the records under wraps.

The upshot to this, of course, is that the blanket of “ongoing investigation” will keep entire communities in the dark about what crimes are being reported on their streets and what – if anything — police are doing about it.

Got a rash of home break-ins in part of the city? Sorry, move, along, nothing to see here.

Cars being broken into in the middle of the night? Sorry, ongoing investigation.

Complaint about an alleged sexual assault at the high school? Sorry, can’t talk about that.

The crime here is that under Hanson’s policy the community will be left unaware of criminal activity and deprived of the chance to take security measures themselves or encourage school boards or public agencies from taking corrective actions. Worse, while it may give the DA’s office a chance to wrap up prosecutions with a pretty bow, it will undercut confidence in police agencies themselves because the public will not know – in a timely fashion – how they are doing their jobs.

The only thing the public will be able to glean from the police blotter will be 06/3/22, 3:30, cat stuck in tree.

Area police agencies don’t have to follow Hanson’s guidance, nothing in state law prevents them from releasing information unless a prosecutor approves it. But the fact is that police departments depend on the DA’s office to prosecute their arrests and want it done in a timely way. That gives Hanson an enormous bit of clout in controlling what information police departments release to the public.

That includes the Racine Police Department. As Sgt. Kristi Wilcox put it, “We’re going to go with what the district attorney asks. We work hand in hand that way.”

What Hanson fails to completely grasp is that part of her duties as the county’s top law enforcement officer is to build public confidence in the day-to-day actions of our police officers. We would urge her to step back from this blanket policy of non-disclosure on anything that may—or may not—go to court and instead apply a balancing test of the importance of protecting the integrity of prosecutions while honoring the public’s right to know what’s going on in their communities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0