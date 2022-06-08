Editorial: One of the looming victims of climate change: Wisconsin fisheries

One of the looming victims of climate change is Wisconsin’s longtime reputation as a haven for walleye fishing – and brown trout and brook trout as well.

Warming waters across the state, along with habitat degradation and overfishing, have made the state less hospitable to the cold-water favoring fish and several disturbing reports in the past weeks hint that the heyday of Wisconsin walleye fishing may be pushed out the door within the next 40 years or so.

That’s lamentable, of course. Despite years of intensive stocking and harvest restrictions – like catch-and-release on some state lake chains – the walleye population in the northern third of the state declined by a third between 1990 and 2017 and the reproductive rates have slowed as well.

Zach Feiner, the lead author of a report by the UW-Madison’s Center for Limnology, said those efforts have shown to be ineffective.

“In many lakes it doesn’t seem to be working very well. What we’re doing now is maybe stocking lakes that are becoming too warm to really be able to sustain walleye populations into the future.”

A Lee Newspapers report last week said the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources estimates the state has 420 lakes with the dark cool waters walleye favor. But a report last year by the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Impact said that will decline to just four lakes by 2089.

Similarly, a DNR report on trout habitat estimates that within 43 years, Wisconsin will lose 70 percent of its native brook trout habitat and almost a third of the streams that host brown trout.

As always, in nature, when one species slides away another pushes to the forefront. In Wisconsin’s case, the projected decline of the walleye over the next several decades will likely mean a rise in smallmouth bass and bluegill populations – fish that tolerate warmer waters.

The DNR, UW experts and groups like Walleyes for Tomorrow, are looking hard to find ways to resist the change or find other ways to maintain the fishing resource, which is a valuable one to the state – supporting 14,000 jobs and generating $1.9 billion in economic activity in the state.

Kurt Justice, a fishing guide on the Minocqua Chain of Lakes, and a member of Walleyes for Tomorrow, is hoping to reverse the walleye decline.

But, he’s also learning to adapt. His fishing supply shop now stocks bass-fishing gear.

If you’re worried about losing those tasty walleyes from the Friday night fish fry menu, you can relax a bit. Commercial walleye come mostly from the cold waters of Canada, Lake Winnipeg, Lake of the Woods and other large Canadian lakes – along with Lake Erie – at least for now.

But you might want to test your tastes for bluegill and bass so you are ready to adapt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0