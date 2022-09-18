Editorial: It's time to end the forever trial

9/11 terror attack mastermind Khalid Sheik Mohammed still awaits trial 19 years after his capture from his hideout in Pakistan.

Normally, we would protest that length of time as a denial of justice. Families of 9/11 victims want closure. By that, many of them mean they want a death sentence for Mohammed and four others held at a military detention center in Guantanamo, Cuba, for allegedly plotting the vicious terrorist attack that toppled the twin World Trade Center towers in Manhattan and other targets on Sept. 11, 2001, killing almost 3,000 people, including police officers, firemen and other first responders who rushed to try to save them.

It was a heinous act and Americans last week marked the 21st anniversary of the attacks with somber memorials, long enduring grief and still simmering anger.

We want justice, but that has eluded us for 19 years as Mohammed and the others still sit awaiting a trial that has been bogged down for years.

In truth, that justice may never come.

A public civilian trial or even a military trial might well showcase some of the abuses and torture during Mohammed’s interrogation in secret CIA prisons in Poland, Afghanistan and Guantanamo where he was reportedly waterboarded 183 times and subjected to other “enhanced interrogation techniques.” Much of the evidence against him and the others comes from coerced confessions.

Just as evidence elicited under torture is not admissible in civilian courts, it is not supposed to be admissible before military commissions, either. An honest, fair trial might well lay those alleged abuses bare.

That’s the crux of one of the issues that has bogged down the trial. President George W. Bush decided in 2002 to send purported terrorism suspects to Guantanamo and attempted to set up newly designed “military commissions” and not civilian courts to try suspects. That plan fell apart when the U.S. Supreme Court held that key elements of the plan were unconstitutional.

In 2009, the Obama administration decided to try Mohammed and the others in federal court in Manhattan, but New York balked at the security costs and the administration backed down and opted to go with revamped military commission law. Congress then got involved and passed a National Defense Authorization Act which blocked all funds that might be used to move prisoners to the United States, even to stand trial or serve a sentence. The act has been renewed every year since.

That’s the mess we’ve been left with.

There were news reports last week that U.S. military prosecutors were reportedly negotiating potential plea deals with Mohammed and the four other conspirators in Guantanamo that would allow the defendants to escape a potential death penalty in exchange for guilty pleas and getting treatment for alleged torture they received while in CIA custody.

That’s an imperfect solution, but it may be the only viable option. It would not satisfy the desire of many of the families and friends of 9/11 victims for justice – or perhaps vengeance, but neither would it allow Mohammed and the others to become martyrs to the cause of terrorist extremism.

They could sit and rot at Guantanamo until they stop breathing. The Biden administration should move to put an end to the “Forever Trial” and bring this festering piece of the War on Terror to an end.

But we will not forget the horrors wrought by Mohammed and his cohorts – not ever.