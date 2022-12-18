Editorial: A few (hundred) names to add to Santa's nice list

Dear Santa, we know you’re still making a list and checking it twice and we’d like to add a few hundred students in Racine and Kenosha counties to the “nice” side of the ledger.

They’re the ones who spent the time and effort to round up thousands and thousands of pounds of food this past month to help fight food insecurity and provide meals for those in need.

We’ve seen several photos of smiling students lugging boxes of non-perishable food items to waiting food bank trucks and we hope the hot meals they’re putting in the stomachs of the needy this winter give the students a warm glow inside as well.

Our “nice” list includes the students at Raymond School where a friendly classroom competition garnered a total of 2,000 pounds of food for the Racine County Food Bank.

In Kenosha County, it would include the students at Wheatland and Randall Schools who worked together in the “Stuff the Bus” drive to benefit the Sharing Center. Randall students hauled in 5,426 pounds of food and Wheatland School students collected 5,252 pounds.

“It is a great way to start the holiday season. The Sharing Center is a phenomenal partner and has many resources for those in our community,” said Wheatland District administrator Marty McGinley. “This is a tough time of the year for many families that experience food insecurity. We are glad that we could team up with Randall to help provide food for local families.”

Walden III students in Racine are on the list as well with their perennial food drive which this year collected more than 600 boxes of food and $10,927 in donations for the Racine County Food Bank.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason told Walden students at the culmination of the drive, “Every year it amazes me that you’re able to do this again and again and provide tons of meals, literally tons of meals, to the community. So it really makes a difference that you all do this . . . I can’t tell you how inspiring it is, to me as your mayor, to see all of you working on what inspires you to be grateful to give back to your community.”

Many, many other schools in both counties contributed this fall and early winter with their own food collections and those students deserve credit, too.

There are some adults who belong on the “nice” list as well. They would include Sue Gracyalny, co-owner of the Depot Tavern in Caledonia, who once again boosted a food drive in coordination with the Canadian Pacific Holiday train stop at the nearby crossing this month. The CP Holiday train crosses the country and has raised more than $21 million and collected 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America since it began in 1999.

It returned this year after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID pandemic and dropped off a check for $3,000 for the Racine County Food Bank. In May, the National Association of Letter Carriers also resumed action with their Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive after a two-year COVID postponement and collected more than 35 million pounds of food. They’re on our nice list, too.

Food insecurity continues to be a problem across the country. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that 38 million people in the U.S., including 12 million children live in food insecure households.

The students here in Racine and Kenosha counties helped put a dent in those statistics this holiday season and we hope their generosity and selflessness is a beacon for their lives.

As Racine County Food Bank executive director Dan Taivalkoski told the Walden III students, “If I’m looking out at the future of this community out here in this crowd, I think we are in very good hands.”

We think so, too, Santa. Put them on the “nice” list. Please.