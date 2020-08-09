Commentary: State is overdue for a minimum wage increase

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

2009 — Barack Obama became president. “Avatar” and “The Blind Side” were hit movies. Michael Jackson and Ted Kennedy died.

Feels like a long time ago, doesn’t it?

Well, 2009 was also the last time Wisconsin’s minimum wage was raised. With each passing year, Wisconsin’s working families fall farther behind as a result.

Wisconsin’s minimum wage sits at $7.25 per hour, matching the federal minimum. Twenty-nine states and the District of Columbia all have higher minimums, including our neighbors in Illinois ($10), Minnesota ($10 for large employers; $8.15 for small businesses) and Michigan ($9.65).

The people of Wisconsin recognize the need for an increase.

Since 2014, voters in nine Wisconsin counties and four cities have held referendums on the issue; all passed with overwhelming support.

Kenosha County’s 2014 ballot question on a $10.10 minimum wage was approved by 63% of voters; the same question that year in the City of Racine got support from 72% of voters.