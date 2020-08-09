Commentary: State is overdue for a minimum wage increase

2009 — Barack Obama became president. “Avatar” and “The Blind Side” were hit movies. Michael Jackson and Ted Kennedy died.
Feels like a long time ago, doesn’t it?
Well, 2009 was also the last time Wisconsin’s minimum wage was raised. With each passing year, Wisconsin’s working families fall farther behind as a result.
Wisconsin’s minimum wage sits at $7.25 per hour, matching the federal minimum. Twenty-nine states and the District of Columbia all have higher minimums, including our neighbors in Illinois ($10), Minnesota ($10 for large employers; $8.15 for small businesses) and Michigan ($9.65).
The people of Wisconsin recognize the need for an increase.
Since 2014, voters in nine Wisconsin counties and four cities have held referendums on the issue; all passed with overwhelming support.
Kenosha County’s 2014 ballot question on a $10.10 minimum wage was approved by 63% of voters; the same question that year in the City of Racine got support from 72% of voters.
Whenever the question is asked in the gold standard Marquette Law School Poll, increasing the minimum wage always gets strong backing; most recently, in January 2019, 55% of respondents said the minimum wage should be higher.
Every session since 2011, I have joined with my democratic colleagues in the legislature in proposing legislation to give our working families a raise, ranging from a modest $7.60 to $10.10 and even to $15 per hour.
Different numbers, the same result: the republican majority refused to give the bills a public hearing, let alone a vote.
Our working families deserve better.
Robert W. Wirch is the state senator for the 22nd District, which includes parts of Racine and Mount Pleasant.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!