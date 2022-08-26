Commentary: Seniors shouldn’t have to unretire due to cost-of-living in Racine

When you grow up having a tough childhood, you dream of the day that things will get easier. I was just 6 years old when I went into the foster care system. From living with alcoholic parents to being mistreated in foster homes, I longed for a future where I could finally chart my own course and feel stable. I’m now 73, yet, once again, feel the overwhelming uncertainty about the future.

I had six children at a very young age, four boys and two girls. I wanted to give them the world, so that they would never have to relive my reality as a child. After many years supporting my family as a retail department manager at Zayre, I retired to focus on my family, as my mother and oldest son needed in-home care. There was no other choice. Home care is expensive, and I wanted to be the support system for my family that I didn’t have growing up.

Things haven’t been easy — emotionally or financially. And now, with prices going up and up, at the ripe age of 73, I have no choice but to go back to work.

The cost of living in Racine is on the rise and I’m struggling just to keep up. With the price of rent, groceries, gas all growing exponentially, my meager earnings are just not enough. I’m falling behind on my bills. I feel like I’m right back where I started, helpless, just like when I was in the foster home.

My entire life has been about surviving. And I had always imagined retirement to be different. Carefree, happy, without any worry of where my next dollar was going to come from. I even hoped to finally travel – and maybe even get on an airplane for the first time in my life.

Instead, I’m living off $821 every month with my Supplemental Security Income. My rent is $700, but rental assistance will only cover this expense until September, a deadline that I’m dreading. With rent taking almost all of my income, how am I going to afford everything else? I only have $44 in my bank account.

I just accepted a job offer through the Racine School District, but the pay leaves something to be desired. I requested $15, but was offered just $11.25 per hour, which is not a living wage in Racine. At six hours per day, five days a week, this barely puts a dent in my expenses.

The pandemic’s silver linings were the stimulus checks. Before the pandemic, I was paying out of pocket for prescriptions. I have more than four prescriptions, and the idea that I have to pay out of pocket for something that I need to stay alive every month bothers me — it’s just not right.

Now, a silver lining is that the Senate just passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which will lower the cost of prescription drugs. I don’t understand why Senator Ron Johnson voted against it — it’s one lifeline that Wisconsinites need to get by.

But the promise of some help from Washington doesn’t mean we don’t desperately need another stimulus here in Wisconsin. It would help everyone. It would help parents who have kids. It would help the elderly foot medical bills. We’re yearning for help, and politicians need to hear our cry.

I know the governor proposed $150 stimulus checks, but I don’t know why the legislature didn’t follow through. These benefits would go so far to support working families in our communities. It’s time politicians, both in Madison and Washington, come up with a concrete plan to make sure us citizens can afford to live.

Dorothy Bizzle is a 73-year-old mother and grandmother who lives in Racine. This editorial was written by Bizzle with support and promotion from WorkMoney, a union-linked nonprofit that describes itself as "dedicated to lowering costs and raising incomes for all Americans to make American life more affordable and American families more economically secure. We provide products, services, perks, benefits, tips, and tools to help members improve their financial lives."