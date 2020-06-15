Commentary: Republican inaction contributed to current unemployment backlog

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a mass shutdown of businesses across the country. This led to an avalanche of unemployment claims, dwarfing even what was experienced during the Great Recession, causing a backlog that saw many families waiting weeks and weeks for unemployment benefits. This is something that happened in a number of states across the country; there was no way to be completely prepared for the overwhelming number of new claims and phone calls.

Wisconsin’s situation was unique in one way: we were warned that our UI system was outdated and incapable of handling a huge spike in volume. In fact, many of the very same Republican legislators who were so quick to point the finger of blame at Governor Tony Evers were the same Republican legislators controlling the state’s purse strings for the last decade and failing to act on that warning.

In 2014, legislative offices began receiving an unusually high number of calls from constituents who were unable to access the unemployment insurance division by phone. The number of people experiencing this problem got so alarmingly high, I joined with nine of my democratic colleagues in the state senate in sending a letter to then-Governor Scott Walker expressing our concern and asking him to take action.