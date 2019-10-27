It is with optimism and excitement that we share the latest information about plans for the new aquatic center next to Case High School.
Our committee of Racine Unified staff, swim families, students, coaches and community members has worked diligently for several months to develop a plan that we agree will not only provide the most benefit for our RUSD students, but for our entire community.
Our committee members have spent countless hours meeting, discussing and reviewing proposals. Each stakeholder brought to the table our own ideas, expertise, wants and needs for a facility to replace the Case High School swimming pool.
We reviewed various locations, current pool usage and eventually we had the opportunity to review preliminary designs with varying price points and business management plans.
Early into our work, three things became clear:
- A smart business plan is critical to ensure that the aquatic center generates revenue to mitigate long-term operational costs.
- There are many aquatic needs in our community beyond the schools and community usage of this facility could meet or exceed the schools’ usage.
- These needs outweighed RUSD’s budgeted resources for a new aquatic facility.
A business plan was developed and presented to our committee months ago. We reviewed and discussed the plan and generally, we supported it. That was the easier part.
Next we began reviewing proposed aquatic center designs. With many voices came many ideas, opinions, needs and wish lists. We held numerous work sessions to review, provide feedback and valuable discussion.
While we each realized that some dream items would not become reality, we were able to work collectively to make some tough, but smart decisions in the design that will allow versatility and optimize the use of the facility.
For example, swim families expressed the need for enough bleacher seating to accommodate larger swim meets and events. The proposed facility will accommodate 800 fans! This will draw larger swim events to our community.
A separate, smaller and shallower multipurpose pool will allow a space for swimmers and divers to stay warm during meets. It also provides a handicap accessible swimming pool that can be used for fitness classes and swim lessons which are vitally important for our lake community.
The main pool will feature 10 lanes, but has the flexibility to provide up to 14 for larger meets or for dual use of the pool. For example, a swim team could be practicing on one end while a community fitness class takes place at the other.
The new aquatic center will also feature a party room, two sets of separate locker rooms as well as a family changing room and family locker room and concession stand.
The potential uses for the new aquatic center are great. Our committee is extremely proud of the work we’ve done and were thrilled to bring such a strong proposal to the RUSD Board of Education and to our community this week.
Because this aquatic center will be used by the entire community, we support RUSD utilizing the community service fund to pay for it. We recognized early on that we could go one of two directions: Build something that will generally meet the needs of Case High School or build something that will serve, support and engage the entire District and community members of all ages for years to come.
We know that our decision to support the latter is the best decision for our schools and for Racine and it makes the most fiscal sense.
We appreciate the opportunity to have worked collectively on this project. We know that none of us would be as enthusiastic and confident in our proposal had we not listened to one another and made thoughtful decisions to come to a mutually beneficial result.
We can’t wait to see this plan come to fruition and for students and community members to benefit.
RUSD Aquatics Advisory Council
