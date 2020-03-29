Commentary from County Executive Delagrave: Stick together while keeping our distance

The past few weeks have been unlike anything most of us have ever seen in this country.
As we work together to slow the spread of the coronavirus, it’s been an extremely difficult time for so many of us — for business owners and employees suddenly out of work; for children and families shut out of school; and, most of all, for the increasing number of residents who have been infected by this dangerous and extremely contagious disease.
While the closures, cancellations and restrictions have upended our lives, it’s crucially important we continue to stay at home unless absolutely necessary and keep our distance from others. We do this not just for the health of ourselves, but for our family members, friends and neighbors. We do this especially for our most vulnerable population at risk, such as older adults and those with serious underlying medical conditions.
Every single one of us must do our part to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus and ensure our fellow community members remain as healthy as they can be.
Staying home will help protect those on the front lines battling this virus – including our first responders, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, scientists, public health professionals, and long-term care facility employees. We thank those workers as well as the many others who have been working tirelessly — transportation workers, gas station attendants, grocery store workers, custodians and journalists, to name just a few.
Even as we stay in our homes, I encourage everyone to support our local businesses any way you can. Many of them are hurting but may still have services available remotely, online or, as in the case of restaurants, are offering pick-up or delivery. Connect with your favorite businesses online or by phone and see how you can support them.
We should also continue to participate in the democratic process and vote in the April 7 election. Racine County is urging residents to request a mailed absentee ballot by visiting www.myvote.wi.gov. As of Thursday, local election officials estimate a quarter of all registered voters in Racine County have requested an absentee ballot and nearly one-third of the vote may already be in. I am challenging the county to set an example for the rest of the state — let’s get more than half our vote in before April 7!
As the outbreak continues to unfold, Racine County is striving to provide as much accurate and up-to-date information as we possibly can. Visit www.racinecounty.com/coronavirus for regular updates from the Racine County Joint Information Center as well as a variety of other information, resources and maps.
This is a defining moment for our country and our communities. It’s on every last one of us to rise to the challenge. As the coronavirus spreads and we adjust to this new reality, I’ve been inspired to see Racine County come together. If we can imagine a St. Patrick’s Day with closed taverns and a March without March Madness, we can imagine a day when we emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever.
But we must continue sticking together, even as we keep our distance apart.
Jonathan Delagrave is Racine County executive.
