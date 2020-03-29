Commentary from County Executive Delagrave: Stick together while keeping our distance

Even as we stay in our homes, I encourage everyone to support our local businesses any way you can. Many of them are hurting but may still have services available remotely, online or, as in the case of restaurants, are offering pick-up or delivery. Connect with your favorite businesses online or by phone and see how you can support them.

We should also continue to participate in the democratic process and vote in the April 7 election. Racine County is urging residents to request a mailed absentee ballot by visiting www.myvote.wi.gov. As of Thursday, local election officials estimate a quarter of all registered voters in Racine County have requested an absentee ballot and nearly one-third of the vote may already be in. I am challenging the county to set an example for the rest of the state — let’s get more than half our vote in before April 7!

As the outbreak continues to unfold, Racine County is striving to provide as much accurate and up-to-date information as we possibly can. Visit www.racinecounty.com/coronavirus for regular updates from the Racine County Joint Information Center as well as a variety of other information, resources and maps.