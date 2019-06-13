Wisconsin will celebrate the centennial of this event at the state capitol marking the 100th anniversary of this important date in our history.
What many may not know is how Racine fit into this 72-year effort of heroic activism and sacrifice to win suffrage for women in the United States.
Racine, with its large Scandinavian population, provided favorable grounds for the suffragist movement.
Indeed, more Scandinavian men supported woman suffrage than any other cultural group at the time, and remember back then only men had the vote.
A number of Racine names stand out, the first being Olympia Brown who is regarded as the first woman to graduate from a theological school, as well as the first full-time female ordained minister who became pastor of the Universalist Church in Racine.
Brown was president of the Wisconsin Woman’s Suffrage Association; a Republican, who tried to vote in the 1887 municipal election and sued the city election inspectors for refusing her vote.
Her case was heard by Judge John B. Wilson, who grew up in Racine and ruled in favor of women being entitled to vote in that election.
Wilson served as Racine city attorney for three years, and served as circuit court judge for Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties.
Wilson later was appointed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court in 1891.
He served there for 29 years, the last 13 years as the chief justice. Wilson was considered as a possible candidate for the U.S. Supreme Court by President Taft.
An appeal to Wilson’s decision was heard by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which overturned Wilson’s decision and limited women to vote only on school issues. Brown, a friend of Susan B. Anthony, Lucy Stone and Alice Paul, continued throughout her life to advocate equal rights for women.
She gave numerous speeches throughout the nation.
John H. Kamper, a Republican, was elected to the state Assembly and was a supporter of suffrage.
He served as a justice of the peace, and chairman of the Racine County Board of Supervisors and was a key figure in promoting suffrage for women in the state assembly.
So, as we prepare to celebrate the National Centennial of Women’s Suffrage in 2020, let us look backward to understand the unique role Racine played in the effort to enfranchise women and those that willingly took on the challenge to ensure that, to paraphrase Lincoln, our government be “of, by, and for [all] the people.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.