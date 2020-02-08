Commentary by Rob Cheng: Ransomware creates another state of emergency

Just two months ago, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared his third state of emergency due to ransomware.

Shortly following, Albany International Airport in New York, the City of Dunwoody, Ga., and Mountain View Los Altos Union High School in California all fell victim to ransomware attacks. Now, the City of Racine has fallen victim to one of the latest ransomware attacks.

Ransomware is malicious software that encrypts user data and demands a ransom to restore systems. In 2019, the enemy claimed a record-breaking number of victims across the United States — and they’re not discriminatory on who or where they’re targeting.

In fact, last year alone, we saw virtually every sector of the economy affected by a ransomware attack, and as long as they’re getting paid — they will not stop.

So how exactly does this keep happening? The first major issue is poor cybersecurity hygiene. Employees are not being trained on cybersecurity threats, making them unaware of the red flags they should have spotted.

Beyond this, a recent survey conducted by PC Matic confirmed 50% of individuals use the same passwords across personal and professional accounts. This may not seem like an issue on the surface, but as we dig in, it exploits a glaring hole in our defenses.