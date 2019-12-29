Commentary by Rep. Greta Neubauer: Reflecting on 2019

As many of you know, I am a big believer in taking a breath and reflecting on the work that has been done at the end of each year.

A few hundred words is not enough space to recap all of the significant moments and important work from the past year, but in the spirit of reflection, I would like to share some of my biggest highlights from 2019 with you all.

The year began, quite literally, with a fresh start for Wisconsin, as a new governor, legislature, and statewide elected officials were sworn in for the inauguration.

Tony Evers was sworn in as our Governor and I began my second term in the Legislature alongside old friends, new colleagues, and our new statewide elected.

Governor Evers, Democrats, and legislative staff toured the state, kicking off the biennial legislative session with new ideas and suggestions pouring in from constituents across the state.

These ideas became Governor Evers’ People’s Budget — an ambitious roadmap for what Wisconsin can become. While not all of the People’s Budget became law, we saw substantial increases in funding for education and our transportation system and began new discussions about the future of our state.