Commentary by Rep. Greta Neubauer: Reflecting on 2019

As many of you know, I am a big believer in taking a breath and reflecting on the work that has been done at the end of each year.
A few hundred words is not enough space to recap all of the significant moments and important work from the past year, but in the spirit of reflection, I would like to share some of my biggest highlights from 2019 with you all.
The year began, quite literally, with a fresh start for Wisconsin, as a new governor, legislature, and statewide elected officials were sworn in for the inauguration.
Tony Evers was sworn in as our Governor and I began my second term in the Legislature alongside old friends, new colleagues, and our new statewide elected.
Governor Evers, Democrats, and legislative staff toured the state, kicking off the biennial legislative session with new ideas and suggestions pouring in from constituents across the state.
These ideas became Governor Evers’ People’s Budget — an ambitious roadmap for what Wisconsin can become. While not all of the People’s Budget became law, we saw substantial increases in funding for education and our transportation system and began new discussions about the future of our state.
In Racine, we continued to tackle tough issues together, person to person and neighbor to neighbor. This year, I met with so many of you on too many issues to list here.
We worked to confront homelessness, to support LGBTQ+ equality, to reduce racial and income-based health disparities for parents and babies, to protect our climate, to reform our criminal justice system, and more.
With six town halls, regular open office hours sessions, and too many one-on-one meetings to count, we spent the year developing solutions together.
This work continued in the Capitol, as I authored and co-sponsored bills on everything from clean drinking water for our families to paid family leave to fair legislative maps.
Legislative Democrats pushed back against a legislative majority determined to do as little as possible on the issues that affect Racine families on a daily basis. And while it has often been an uphill battle over the last twelve months, two major projects stand out the most from my work in the Capitol.
Last spring, I developed and led Forward Wisconsin with my fellow legislative Democrats, organizing and advocating for more affordable, accessible healthcare for all Wisconsinites through the Medicaid expansion.
Through the budget and beyond, we met with people across Wisconsin to spread the word about how we can leverage billions in taxpayer savings from the Medicaid expansion to lower insurance premiums for every family, reduce income- and racial disparities in health, and create programs that make our communities stronger and healthier.
I also released my first major bill package, Forward on Climate, after nearly two years of research, drafting, and meetings with constituents and stakeholders. These four bills are designed to begin addressing the effects of climate change in Wisconsin and building the next clean, equitable, and resilient economy.
From supporting our farmers, to building our clean-energy manufacturing sector, to investing in our kids and our schools, these bills build up our communities and bring new opportunities to Wisconsin.
Beginning with the Forward on Climate package, Wisconsin can address climate change, create good, family-supporting jobs, reduce inequality, and build a brighter future for our children.
As I look back on this year, I am so proud of the work we have done as a community, and I am committed to carrying that work forward in 2020 and beyond.
While the legislative Republicans continue to stonewall our efforts to ensure every family can access affordable care, to create a more just criminal justice system, to develop fair and nonpartisan legislative maps, and so much more, I am committed to working on the issues most important to Racine’s families. Let’s keep talking, keep organizing, and keep working to build a brighter future for Wisconsin, together.
Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, represents the 66th District in the Wisconsin Assembly.