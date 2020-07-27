Commentary by Nick Demske: Put the question of nonpartisan redistricting to the voters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An advisory referendum on the question of whether we should have nonpartisan redistricting in Wisconsin should be placed on the Nov. 3 ballot.

More and more people in Wisconsin are expressing themselves on this issue of banning gerrymandering, and the people of Racine County should have this opportunity as well.

Gerrymandering is wrong, no matter which party is doing it. No political party should be able to keep themselves in power just by manipulating lines on district maps once the census is done. It’s not fair to cram as many voters who disagree with you into as few districts as possible so they have less power and less voice, but that’s what gerrymandering does.

Gerrymandering leads to uncompetitive races, and uncompetitive races lead to hyper-partisanship and lack of accountability.

Gerrymandering also costs us, the taxpayers, money. All the legal wrangling after the gerrymandering in 2011 cost the Wisconsin taxpayers about $4 million — money that would have been much better spent on our roads and schools.

Already, 17 counties in Wisconsin have given their citizens the opportunity to vote on a non-binding referendum to do away with gerrymandering, and by overwhelming margins, by the way, the citizens have voted to do just that.