There is no question that some members of our Racine community are struggling. But recent progress makes me confident that the future is brighter for our entire community than at any other time in my life.
For years, the City of Racine has had the unfortunate distinction of having the highest jobless rate in the State of Wisconsin, but today the employment picture is changing dramatically. In fact, just this week we learned that the City of Racine saw the greatest drop in unemployment among the 32 most populous Wisconsin municipalities, from 5.6 percent in July 2017 to 4.8 percent in July 2018. The net reduction in the city’s unemployment rate was more than twice the statewide decline of 0.3 percent over the same timeframe.
This is the result, in part, of coordinated efforts by the City of Racine, Racine County, the State of Wisconsin and many partners to help ensure residents have access to the resources they need to capitalize on the once-in-a-generation investments being made in our community, as well as the increasing needs of other local businesses.
One of the ways we’re helping residents secure and succeed in family-supporting jobs is through Uplift 900, an initiative designed to help bring down the unemployment rate and lift up members of our community who need support.
A few weeks ago, Racine County and its partners hosted the first of three Job Fests. Job Fests are block party-style events where those seeking employment opportunities can connect to resources they need to succeed in the workplace, including no-cost training, support services and connections to jobs. They can explore these opportunities, and meet with employers, all in a family-friendly environment.
Job Fest, and the Uplift 900 program as a whole, are not the workforce training programs and job fairs of the past. Job Fest is designed to help get to the root of the unique barriers residents face. There is now more support, more resources and more opportunities than ever.
Family-supporting job opportunities are available in high-wage, high-demand careers, including construction, advanced manufacturing, logistics and transportation. These jobs, many with businesses that have made up the fabric of our Racine County communities for decades, pay about $16 per hour on average: a starting point that will help pull families out of poverty and establish a path to success.
The truth is that there is a real chance, right here and right now, for members of our community to better their lives and the lives of their families. Attending a Job Fest event is the first step in that process. Following the first event, 65 attendees had direct follow-up from employers, and 10 are now employed.
The next Job Fest is scheduled for today at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, from 3-7 p.m. We are currently planning a third Job Fest that will take place in western Racine County later this fall. I hope to see you there.
