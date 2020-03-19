You are the owner of this article.
Commentary by Meg Andrietsch and Lori Hawkins: Not a time for partisan political posturing
Commentary

Commentary by Meg Andrietsch and Lori Hawkins: Not a time for partisan political posturing

When U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil voted against the bipartisan Families First Coronavirus Response Act, he voted against us, his constituents in the First Congressional District of Wisconsin. This bipartisan bill passed with favorable votes by all House Democrats and 80% of House Republicans. President Donald Trump also approved of this bill, and federal aid will help small businesses meet the costs.

Wisconsin families are being hurt by school and business closures. Lost wages and increased grocery costs for families with school-aged children are of huge concern. Rep. Steil failed us by neglecting to vote in favor of this legislation that will:

  • Increase funding for supplemental nutrition for those in need,
  • Increase or provide paid family and medical leave for those affected by the virus,
  • Provide access to COVID-19 tests at no personal cost,
  • Extend unemployment insurance benefits for furloughed Wisconsin workers

Health care is a basic human right, and during a health crisis our elected representatives should do their utmost to ensure that the most vulnerable among us are protected. This is not a time for partisan posturing. It is a time for action that is in the best interest of our communities.

This November, when it is time to vote for our congressional representative, remember that Steil did not stand for the people of Wisconsin’s CD1 during the biggest health crisis of our time.

Meg Andrietsch

Lori Hawkins, candidate for state Senate

Meg Andrietsch is the chair of the Democratic Party of Racine County and Lori Hawkins is the chair of the Democratic Party of Kenosha County.

